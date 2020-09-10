SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Who Will Replace Lost Production For Vanderbilt's Offense

Greg Arias

Entering the 2019 college football season, the talk around Vanderbilt football focused on three names, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalija Lipscomb. Three talented and potential all-conference candidates who each returned for their senior season on West End. 

Things didn't play out as expected, however, and now with all three having graduated and moved on to the NFL, the 2020 version of the Commodores are looking for players to assume those roles and produce for this offense. 

Derek Mason was asked about players who could fill such roles, and specifically those who might be productive on third downs during his most recent media conference call on Tuesday. His answer, while short on names, was telling. 

"It's all about where you sit right now, and I do think we have enough playmakers on the perimeter," said Mason. "We've got playmakers in the backfield and guys that can line the edges. Everybody's got to continue to grab the work, like I said, and make sure when those opportunities come that they show us they can be counted on."

"We're still trying to figure out exactly what everybody is right now," continued Mason. "When you start looking at ten practices and evaluating where everybody is, guys are on pace, and they're getting better. We've got enough guys at all positions to be able to stretch the field, like to hopefully be able to have a pretty good ground game when you talk about the number of backs in the backfield. But, everyone's got to find dimensions to their game. They've got to be able to run, you've got to be able to block, you've got to be able to catch, and that's everybody." 

Fortunately for Mason and his staff, the season is still a few days away, and time exists to continue to work and improve.    

"So, the importance of emphasizing fundamentals and making sure you can win your one on one's is what we have to continue to do, and we've got a little bit of time, so we're going to take advantage of it," concluded Mason.   

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Releases 2020 Soccer Schedule

Commodores to play eight SEC matches

Vanderbilt University

True Madness: A 346 Team NCAA Basketball Tournament

It's been a mad year so why not add all the madness of March and tournament basketball before this calendar year is done, just for fun.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football and the Conundrum of 2020

Yes, it is possible for a football team to be much improved and still have a worse record.

Greg Arias

by

Vandy2003

The Oddity of Small or No Crowds Won't Impact Vanderbilt

Small, and even now crowds were a real thing over the opening weekend of college football season 2020.

Greg Arias

Mason: Coppett a Coach on the Field for Vanderbilt Defense

It's always good to have players who can serve as another coach on the field to help players who are learning. Frank Coppet is that for Vanderbilt football according to head coach Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

Should Teams Share Positive COVID Results Publicly

Some teams are keeping numbers quiet while others are more open with what's going on.

Greg Arias

Commodores D-Line Depth Could be Critical

Head coach Derek Mason likes what he's seeing from his newfound depth on the defensive line.

Greg Arias

Reading Into the Vanderbilt Quarterback Competition

Are you ready for some pure speculation?

Greg Arias

Commodores Fitch: "They were Seeking Something to Believe In"

How was the confidence level of Vanderbilt football following last season?

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Getting Closer to Actual Games

Another week closer to the start of the SEC season.

Greg Arias