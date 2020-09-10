Who Will Replace Lost Production For Vanderbilt's Offense

Entering the 2019 college football season, the talk around Vanderbilt football focused on three names, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Jared Pinkney, and Kalija Lipscomb. Three talented and potential all-conference candidates who each returned for their senior season on West End.

Things didn't play out as expected, however, and now with all three having graduated and moved on to the NFL, the 2020 version of the Commodores are looking for players to assume those roles and produce for this offense.

Derek Mason was asked about players who could fill such roles, and specifically those who might be productive on third downs during his most recent media conference call on Tuesday. His answer, while short on names, was telling.

"It's all about where you sit right now, and I do think we have enough playmakers on the perimeter," said Mason. "We've got playmakers in the backfield and guys that can line the edges. Everybody's got to continue to grab the work, like I said, and make sure when those opportunities come that they show us they can be counted on."

"We're still trying to figure out exactly what everybody is right now," continued Mason. "When you start looking at ten practices and evaluating where everybody is, guys are on pace, and they're getting better. We've got enough guys at all positions to be able to stretch the field, like to hopefully be able to have a pretty good ground game when you talk about the number of backs in the backfield. But, everyone's got to find dimensions to their game. They've got to be able to run, you've got to be able to block, you've got to be able to catch, and that's everybody."

Fortunately for Mason and his staff, the season is still a few days away, and time exists to continue to work and improve.

"So, the importance of emphasizing fundamentals and making sure you can win your one on one's is what we have to continue to do, and we've got a little bit of time, so we're going to take advantage of it," concluded Mason.

