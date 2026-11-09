Why Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Football Made Significant Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Alabama Matchup

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt has made a number of notable moves on its depth chart prior to its Tuesday matchup with Alabama.

Highly-regarded freshman offensive lineman Mitchell Smith is listed as Vanderbilt’s starter at strong guard and former Vanderbilt safety Dontae Carter is now listed at cornerback–as the second teamer behind another converted corner in Davin Chandler. Vanderbilt also moved Martel Hight–a cornerback by trade–to wide receiver full time. He’s listed as a second-team receiver behind Old Dominion transfer Ja’Cory Thomas.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea liked what he saw from Smith early on when Smith played tight end in Vanderbilt’s jumbo packages. His stock appeared to be rising before an injury prevented him from being on the field for a few weeks midseason. Vanderbilt likes Smith’s long-term outlook, though, and appears to be investing in him long term by throwing him to the fire. Lea declared Monday that Vanderbilt still believes in former starter Orion Irving and it appears as if it still plans to utilize him.

“Mitchell gives us a physical edge, obviously he's a freshman, it's a lot to take on to start in the SEC and the offensive line,” Lea said, “But, we love what he brings with his physicality and his demeanor and his attitude, and so he's earned the right to be out there.”

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Carter is a former four-star recruit that appeared to have a chance to play quickly at safety, but that’s yet to come to fruition for him. Carter–a now junior–has yet to crack the starting lineup at safety despite being a rotational safety in all three of his college seasons. Vanderbilt played Carter at cornerback for the first time Saturday against Mississippi State and will continue to moving forward.

Hight has converted to be a full-time receiver after previously declaring that he thought his best route to being an NFL player came at cornerback. Lea said Saturday that Vanderbilt is considering Hight’s future as a potential professional and appears to believe that him playing wide receiver doesn’t close the door on his best long-term future.

More than Lea believes Vanderbilt’s Monday depth chart changes impact each position individually, he appears to believe that they indicate something about his program and how it’s approaching the rest of the season

“I think the choice is ‘do you accept the season as it's played out or do you constantly search for a way through and find answers?’” Lea said Monday. “This program, we're gonna constantly search for a way through and find answers.”

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