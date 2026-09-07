It became clear from the first play of the game that Vanderbilt is going to lean on Sedrick Alexander heavily throughout the season. In the midst of an ongoing quarterback competition, perhaps the most consistent player on the field last night was Alexander. The running back got his first touch of the season on the game's first play, and would end up getting the ball for the next three straight plays as well. It wasn’t flashy, just simple inside runs to the right, but the plays sent a clear message that Alexander is set to be the bell cow for the upcoming season.

“It wasn’t scripted”, Alexander told reporters about the start of the game, “It’s very in the moment. My coaches believe in me, and believe in the other running backs, and we believe in the plays they call.”

Sedrick Alexander is back to full health and is ready to show it. | Vasha Hunt, Imagn

Whether it was planned or not, the hot start seemed to give Alexander and the rest of the rushing offense confidence as the game developed. The back found the endzone for the first time this season, with an 18 yard run that included a broken tackle. It almost looked too easy for Alexander, who bounced the run left and spun off an initial defender before outrunning the defensive backs and strolling into the endzone. It capped off a good night in which he totalled 10 carries for 60 yards and the score.

“Were trying to score each time we get the ball,” Alexander said, “My coaches believe in me, I believe in them, and I’m going to go out there and do what I got to do.”

It’s a confident approach to this season, one that gives Vanderbilt fans hope with so many other offensive uncertainties. Both Vanderbilt quarterbacks who are fighting for the starting spot, Blaze Berlowitz and Jared Curtis, got reps in the game and made minimal mistakes. But there is no question that eventually a long-term starter needs to be named, to help the offense consistently find its rhythm. Perhaps that’s another reason why Alexander was leaned on so heavily in the early parts of the game. Beyond just establishing the run early, showing the team that the running game will be able to carry the load at times likely gives everyone on the field more confidence.

“Both quarterbacks did a tremendous job when they got their opportunities,” Alexander commented, “I was very proud of Blaze, and I was very proud of Jared. I really appreciate them.”

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s a typical answer for a player trying to have both guys’ backs, and not pick a side until head coach Clark Lea is confident he’s found his starter. Until then, Alexander will likely continue to get the bulk of the carries early to set the game’s tone. That is one thing the entire running back room has going for them. Yes, there are plays in pass protection or even routes out of the backfield in which a change in quarterback may impact their flow. If one quarterback tends to stand in the pocket while the other is quick to flush out, adjusting technique mid-game can be difficult. Or if one tends to lead his backs on short routes by throwing the ball ahead of them, while the other puts more power on the ball and hits his man in the chest, that difference can be noticeable to a receiver. But overall, a running back's job is simple when it comes to who’s under center, especially in early game rushing plays. Get the hand off and hit the hole.

Clark Lea told reporters that they are going to start the quarterback who puts the team in the best position to win, simple as that. Until then, Alexander will continue to be the foundation of the Commodore offense. And in the eyes of the coaching staff, fans, and Alexander himself, he is ready for the challenge.

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