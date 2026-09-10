Why Vanderbilt Football Plans To Start Blaze Berlowitz Against Delaware

NASHVILLE---In the midst of rumors that indicated five-star quarterback Jared Curtis will start Vanderbilt's week two matchup with Delaware, Clark Lea confirmed Thursday that Blaze Berlowitz will start at quarterback.

Berlowitz and Curtis remain entrenched in a quarterback competition that's been ongoing since Curtis committed to Vanderbilt in early December. Curtis is the young, flashy option that the fanbase has gravitated towards, but Lea and company haven't given up on Berlowitz.

"He's earned the right to take the first snaps," Lea said. "We're going to play both, Jared's had a really good week, they both have. We've just been focused on what it's going to take to beat Delaware and that's a real challenge to us. I'm excited to see them both."

Berlowitz finished Vanderbilt’s opener with 11 completions on 16 attempts, 149 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, and two touchdown drives. Fine, but not enough to inspire much confidence. He didn’t do enough to win the job, but Vanderbilt still has questions in regard to who gives it the best chance to win its biggest games.

Berlowitz didn’t complete a pass that was in the air for 10 yards or more in Vanderbilt’s Saturday opener while Curtis was able to sling the ball downfield more consistently. Lea indicates that he has confidence in Berlowitz and his ability to complete passes downfield despite external skepticism, though. The fact that Berlowitz didn’t push the ball downfield with his arm all that often is a product of Vanderbilt’s coaching staff more than it is Berlowitz, Lea said Tuesday.

“We have to call him into those throws,” Lea said. ”There shouldn't be criticism on him that way. I thought when he had chances to make throws, he made them at times–once on a sail route to Junior that I thought was impressive. I thought he had him on the glance. I think I talked about this after the game, and you just want to see Junior get to that ball earlier. I thought that was a chance for a touchdown. I've seen Blaze do it and practice, so I know it's in him.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.