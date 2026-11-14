Will Vanderbilt and Alabama Kickoff on Time? The Latest Amidst Grounded Flights

There is chaos across the United States, including the college football world that began Friday afternoon.

According to multiple news reports, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded all flights across the United States of America due to a telecommunications issue. The impact of the grounded flights stretches far more than just people who are traveling to home or work destinations. With all flights grounded, this impacts plenty of college football teams who have to fly to various states and regions in the country.

"There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the FAA said in a post on Twitter/X.

Fortunately for Vanderbilt football, it is not as big of an issue. The Commodores host No. 3 Alabama Saturday on SEC Network for the first time since they upset the Crimson Tide during the 2024 season.

Per reports, Alabama decided to drive the Nashville area Friday evening before flights were grounded and will arrive with plenty of time to spare before kickoff. But what about the officials? If officiating crews are not at games then it does not matter if the two teams are on time.

A source told Vandy On SI that the officiating crew for the Vanderbilt-Alabama game has already arrived in Nashville and there are no issues with Saturday’s kickoff.

The Commodores and Crimson Tide will still kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium.

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Officials for the Vanderbilt-Alabama game are in town already and there are no issues regarding tomorrow’s kickoff, I’m told. — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) November 13, 2026

There is another huge piece of news in regards to Vanderbilt’s game, though. Alabama starting quarterback Keelon Russell will be available despite having an ankle injury, but it will be backup quarterback Austin Mack that will get the start.

Russell should be available to play if Alabama feels like it needs to put him in the game, but Mack will start the game.

Mack transferred from Washington to Alabama when head coach Kalen DeBoer was hired in Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2024 season. Last season, Mack completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Mack has only taken a few in-game snaps. Mack has completed three of only four passes he has thrown this fall for 23 yards. He has three rushing attempts for two yards.

Mack starting can change some things for Vanderbilt defensively. While Mack has a big arm, he does not possess the same scramble ability that Russell has.

Vanderbilt is coming off a win at Mississippi State and is looking to pull off a huge upset over Alabama yet again.

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