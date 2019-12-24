VandyMaven
Wishing You The Happiest Of Holiday Seasons

Greg Arias

What a great start we at SI.com Vanderbilt site have had to this new venture of covering the Commodores. I wasn't sure what to expect when this began in August, but as we enter a new year and a new decade in the coming day I can honestly say it has been more than I expected. 

To that end, I wanted to take this opportunity to say a very heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Vanderbilt for their patience with the new guys learning our way around and for all their assistance too. Their efforts made getting this thing up and running easier. 

We have a lot of plans for the coming year as we learn our way around the Vanderbilt community and in how to improve what we have, and will do so that we can grow our followers here and provide you with the absolute best coverage of Vanderbilt Commodores athletics possible. 

And with that, from myself and the growing staff of our Vanderbilt SI.com site, we want to wish you and yours the merriest of holiday seasons and may you be as blessed in your life as we are in ours! 

Anchor Down!

Greg Arias      

