Commodores Finish 10th at USA Basketball 3X Nationals: The Anchor, May 5, 2025

Evansville has received a commitment from 6-4 Guard Alex Hemenway.



The Castle High School Grad is coming back home to play his final season with the Purple Aces.



Played 4 years at Clemson. His best year was 2022-23 with 6.9 PPG, 23.9 MPG, 47% (3PT).



Was at Vanderbilt last… pic.twitter.com/HJvOdd9ewR