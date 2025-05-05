Vanderbilt Commodores

Commodores Finish 10th at USA Basketball 3X Nationals: The Anchor, May 5, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Joe Gaither

Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) looks on during a free throw in the second half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes (1) looks on during a free throw in the second half against the Tennessee Lady Vols at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team went to Phoenix to compete in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals over the weekend.

The Commodores were represented by Mikayla Blakes, Khamil Pierre, Sacha Washington, and Justine Pissott in the three-on-three competition. The group played four games over two days, going 2-2, defeating Richmond and Stephen F Austin.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Men' s Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional vs. Florida State, USC, TCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Pepperdine, Louisville, Miami, Western Kentucky, Morehead State and Fairleigh Dickinson.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Did You Notice?

Former Vanderbilt basketball player Alex Hemenway announced his transfer to Evansville. Hemenway play for four seasons at Clemson before transferring to Vanderbilt last season. Hemenway didn't play last year for the Commodores due to injury.

If you missed Sunday's epic comeback win over the Crimson Tide, the Vanderbilt baseball Twitter/X account posted a condensed version, concluding with Braden Holcomb's two-run walk-off home run.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

118 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

[Video played as Vanderbilt fans stormed the field after beating No. 1 Alabama] "The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. At Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. And that's no disrespect to them. It's the truth."

Nick Saban

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither and I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2018. I began my sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 I began my career with On SI writing and covering predominantly college athletics with a focus on the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Home/Other Sports