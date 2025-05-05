Commodores Finish 10th at USA Basketball 3X Nationals: The Anchor, May 5, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team went to Phoenix to compete in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals over the weekend.
The Commodores were represented by Mikayla Blakes, Khamil Pierre, Sacha Washington, and Justine Pissott in the three-on-three competition. The group played four games over two days, going 2-2, defeating Richmond and Stephen F Austin.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men' s Golf: NCAA Lexington Regional vs. Florida State, USC, TCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Pepperdine, Louisville, Miami, Western Kentucky, Morehead State and Fairleigh Dickinson.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Vanderbilt 9, Alabama 7
Did You Notice?
Former Vanderbilt basketball player Alex Hemenway announced his transfer to Evansville. Hemenway play for four seasons at Clemson before transferring to Vanderbilt last season. Hemenway didn't play last year for the Commodores due to injury.
If you missed Sunday's epic comeback win over the Crimson Tide, the Vanderbilt baseball Twitter/X account posted a condensed version, concluding with Braden Holcomb's two-run walk-off home run.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
118 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[Video played as Vanderbilt fans stormed the field after beating No. 1 Alabama] "The only place you play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt. At Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. And that's no disrespect to them. It's the truth."- Nick Saban