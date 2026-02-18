Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores are looking to make it three wins in a row when they take on the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt has won its last two games after getting upset by Oklahoma. It’s been iffy for the Commodores recently, though, who have suffered all four of their losses this season in their last nine games.

To be fair, Vanderbilt has been playing shorthanded recently with Duke Miles joining fellow guard Frankie Collins on the shelf. They were questionable to come back tonight, but have been ruled out at Missouri.

Meanwhile, Missouri is coming off an upset loss against Texas which ended a three-game winning streak for the Tigers.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Vanderbilt: -3.5 (-108)

Missouri: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt: -166

Missouri: +140

Total

153.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Vanderbilt record: 21-4

Missouri record: 17-8

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 13-12 ATS this season

Missouri is 10-15 ATS this season

Vanderbilt is 6-5 ATS on the road this season

Missouri is 6-9 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 14-11 in Vanderbilt games this season

The UNDER is 14-11 in Missouri games this season

The UNDER is 7-4 in Vanderbilt road games this season

The OVER is 8-7 in Missouri home games this season

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch

Tyler Tanner, Guard, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt may be missing a pair of guards, but that hasn’t been a problem for Tyler Tanner. The sophomore guard has started in 25 games this season after averaging 5.7 points in 20.5 minutes per game off the bench last season.

This year, Tanner is averaging a team-high 18.3 points per game – which ranks him 81st in the nation – and his 5.4 assists per game are tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Tanner struggled last time out, though, scoring just four points on 2-of-10 shooting (0-of-3 from deep) with six assists and three rebounds in the blowout win. Vanderbilt will need a better showing from Tanner tonight on the road.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick

I’m weirdly confident in Vanderbilt tonight, even on the road. The Commodores have covered in four of five games this season when the spread was between -2 and -6, and they’re simply a much better team than Missouri.

KenPom has Vanderbilt ranked as the 12th-best team in the country, with the 12th-best offensive rating and 19th-best defensive rating. Meanwhile, Missouri is down at 55th overall, including 53rd offensively and 97th defensively.

Vanderbilt has been able to get by without its two guards for nearly a month (or two) now, and the Commodores have won five of their last six games. They’re also 6-2 on the road this season, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

Pick: Vanderbilt -3.5 (-108)

