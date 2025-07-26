Incoming Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Freshman Wins Tournament: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf got some encouraging news about an incoming freshman.
On Thursday, Jon Ed Steed won at the Magnolia Amateur at the Hattiesburg Country Club, the latest Commodore to win a summer event.
Steed won the three-day event with a score of 14-under 199 with round scores of 66-68-65 throughout the tournament.
He finished 6-under 65 in the final round Thursday, putting up five birdies on the back nine, four of them coming on Holes 11-14.
Steed is the third Commodore to win an amateur event this season, joining Ryan Downs and incoming transfer Carlos Astiazaran. Downs won the 117th Massachusetts Amateur on July 12 and Astiazaran won the 125th North and South Amateur and the 97th Mexican National Amateur in June.
Vanderbilt football helped out the local Nashville community as the 2025-2026 school year gets ready to start in the coming weeks.
In a tweet on X from Vanderbilt football, the team helped pack thousands of backpacks with back to school supplies to help the students in the Nashville area get ready for the new school year. The team packed around 10,000 backpacks and put together thousands of back-to-school kits for the students.
