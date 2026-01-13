SI

Jesse Minter Tracker: Latest Updates About Chargers DC’s Head Coaching Prospects

Minter has become a hot name on the head coaching market.

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is a hot name on the NFL head coaching market this offseason.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jesse Minter is arguably the hottest assistant coach on the NFL head coaching market. The Chargers’ defensive coordinator is widely expected to eventually become a head coach.

Jim Harbaugh brought Minter with him to L.A. in 2024 after he spent two seasons with him as Michigan’s defensive coordinator. This year, the 42-year-old did a masterful job—the Chargers ranked seventh in total defense (290.6 yards per game), eighth in points allowed (19.8 per game), and tied for sixth in EPA per play (-0.09).

Minter is viewed by many as this year’s version of Ben Johnson, an established, top-tier coordinator who may be able to pick his spot to become a head coach.

As Minter begins interviewing with teams, we’ll be updating the latest news and rumors about him in the tracker below:

Monday, Jan. 12: Ravens among teams request interviews with Minter

One day after the Chargers were eliminated, Minter’s market began to take shape. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Ravens have requested to interview him, as have the Raiders. Minter spent four seasons with the Ravens under John Harbaugh beginning in 2017. He started as a defensive assistant, became the assistant defensive backs coach in 2019, and in ’20 was the lead defensive backs coach. He left to take over as Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2021. If the Ravens hired Minter, he would be replacing his former boss.

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Titans and Browns have also requested an interview with Minter.

Sunday, Jan. 11: Chargers lose to Patriots in wild-card round

The Chargers lost to the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday, giving teams the green light to chase Minter.

L.A.’s defense allowed 381 yards in the 16-3 loss to New England, but no one would blame Minter for the performance. The Chargers’ offense was brutal and only gained 207 total yards, which left the defense in a bad spot all night. Despite that, Minter’s unit held the Patriots to 16 points and only allowed a single touchdown.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

