Jesse Minter Tracker: Latest Updates About Chargers DC’s Head Coaching Prospects
Jesse Minter is arguably the hottest assistant coach on the NFL head coaching market. The Chargers’ defensive coordinator is widely expected to eventually become a head coach.
Jim Harbaugh brought Minter with him to L.A. in 2024 after he spent two seasons with him as Michigan’s defensive coordinator. This year, the 42-year-old did a masterful job—the Chargers ranked seventh in total defense (290.6 yards per game), eighth in points allowed (19.8 per game), and tied for sixth in EPA per play (-0.09).
Minter is viewed by many as this year’s version of Ben Johnson, an established, top-tier coordinator who may be able to pick his spot to become a head coach.
As Minter begins interviewing with teams, we’ll be updating the latest news and rumors about him in the tracker below:
Monday, Jan. 12: Ravens among teams request interviews with Minter
One day after the Chargers were eliminated, Minter’s market began to take shape. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Ravens have requested to interview him, as have the Raiders. Minter spent four seasons with the Ravens under John Harbaugh beginning in 2017. He started as a defensive assistant, became the assistant defensive backs coach in 2019, and in ’20 was the lead defensive backs coach. He left to take over as Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2021. If the Ravens hired Minter, he would be replacing his former boss.
Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Titans and Browns have also requested an interview with Minter.
Sunday, Jan. 11: Chargers lose to Patriots in wild-card round
The Chargers lost to the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday, giving teams the green light to chase Minter.
L.A.’s defense allowed 381 yards in the 16-3 loss to New England, but no one would blame Minter for the performance. The Chargers’ offense was brutal and only gained 207 total yards, which left the defense in a bad spot all night. Despite that, Minter’s unit held the Patriots to 16 points and only allowed a single touchdown.