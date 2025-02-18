Mikayla Blakes Names to Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List: The Anchor, February 18, 2025
Vanderbilt freshman Mikayla Blakes was the only freshman named to the Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List as she's continued to impress in her first collegiate season.
Blakes reset the DI freshman scoring record this past weekend, dropping 55 points in her game against Auburn. She's averaging 23 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Commodores this season. She's one of eight SEC players named to the watch list for the award given to the best guard in college basketball.
Dawn Staley Late Season Watch List
Ta'Niya Latson - Florida State
Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame
Grace Larkins - South Dakota
Raven Johnson - South Carolina
JuJu Watkins - Southern California
Mikayla Blakes - Vanderbilt
Georgia Amoore - Kentucky
Flau'Jae Johnson - LSU
Milaysia Fulwiley - South Carolina
Diamon Johnson - Norfolk State University
Paige Bueckers - UConn
Te-Hina Paopao - South Carolina
Oliva Miles - Notre Dame
Mikaylah Williams - LSU
Azzi Fudd - UConn
Shyanne Sellers - Maryland
Izzy Higginbottom - Arkansas
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. CT, Charles Hawkins Field, SEC Network+, 94.9 The Fan
- Men's Golf: Vanderbilt at Watersound Invitational, Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City, Fla.
- Swimming: Vanderbilt at SEC Championship Meet, Athens, Ga., 4 p.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Baseball: Vanderbilt 3, Air Force 1
- Men's Golf: The No. 11 Commodores concluded the first day of the Watersound Invitational at 9-over 297 as a team. Vandy heads into Day 2 of the event in 11th place on the team leaderboard.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women's basketball posted a clever video honoring senior Leilani Kapinus and her effort on the court. Kapinus is averaging 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.68 steals and almost half a block per game.
- JD Rogers hit his fist home run of the season on Monday night. The backup right fielder was subbed in late and his eight inning home run proved valuable insurance for the Vanderbilt victory.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
194 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
[How a Tennessee columnist described linebacker Chris Gaines] “Sort of a Rambo on a leash.”- Larry Woody