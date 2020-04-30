CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

NCAA Move Toward Compensation For Athletes Getting Closer

Greg Arias

A new NCAA mandate is expected to be instituted in college athletics allowing student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness thanks to a change of heart from the ruling body of intercollegiate athletics. 

 The Board of Governors—the NCAA's highest body of governance—now supports modifications to rules so that college athletes can receive compensation for third-party endorsements. 

While the change of heart could mean more money in the pockets of student-athletes, don't immediately assume this will be a free-for-all in terms of compensation to athletes. 

High profile athletes like former SEC stars Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa could sign endorsement deals with national brands during their stay in college, but for the majority of athletes, heir opportunities for compensation would be more local inside the area of their institution. 

There would be compensation, but those local dollars would pale in comparison to deals for more significant names. 

Of course, here there is money involved, there are also opportunities for cheating, which means that the NCAA would have to provide the framework for this to attempt to discourage potential cheating. 

Oh no, that's crazy. No one would ever cheat in college athletics. 

It's time players are allowed to cash in, and former Vanderbilt and Nashville product Ke' Shawn Vaughn would have been a perfect fit for some local businesses to have signed him to help move their products. Still, as with most things, there are also potential pitfalls in this that must be addressed, but for athletes, these potential changes will be a welcome event.

 Ways To Make Money For Athletes

  • Third-party endorsements by promoting a product or service through television, radio or in advertisements
  • Social media influences by promoting products or services through Facebook or Twitter.
  • Their content creation such as podcasts, YouTube videos, streaming video games with compensation through advertisements,
  • Personal promotions like autograph signings meet and greets or public speaking engagements.  

Possible Restrictions

  • Athletes or third parties cannot use logos, trademarks, or other such representation from school or conferences in endorsements. 
  • Schools or conferences cannot make endorsement payments themselves.
  • Schools or conferences cannot initiate, facilitate or help athletes locate or arrange endorsements
  • Schools cannot use, allow boosters to use endorsements as a means of enticement or for paying for enrollment or participation in athletics.

There will likely be legal challenges in the future, but the NCAA is attempting to move in the right direction. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Connection To "The Handshake" and Other Bulls

If you're like most of the sports world, you've been watching the ESPN and Netflix documentary series "The Last Dance," chronicling the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Greg Arias

Former Vanderbilt Star Ke'Shawn Vaughn Earns High Praise In Tampa

He hasn't even been to the team facility yet, but former Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is drawing praise from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who selected him in the third round of last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Men's Basketball Assistant David Grace Among Most Impactful

You don't always hear about the contributions of assistant coaches to the success of their teams but it's nice when they receive recognition.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball, Kumar Rocker Recognized

The 2019 College World Series champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team will be honored at Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Greg Arias

Missing Vanderbilt Baseball, Hot Dogs, Peanuts, And Crack Jacks

Baseball is the only sport my mom likes, and she had to remind me that Tuesday would have been one of the Vanderbilt baseball games I had gotten her tickets to see,

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quarterback Recruit To Announce Decisions Wednesday Afternoon

Three-star Houston, Texas quarterback Kyron Drones is apparently ready to end the suspense.

Greg Arias

Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the SEC Basketball Season

Not every player who has declared for the 2020 NBA draft will keep his name in the pool.

Greg Arias

Poll: Athletic Directors Believe We Will Have A College Football Season

There's some hope on the horizon that we will indeed have a college football season in some form this fall.

Greg Arias

NCAA Makes Change To Targeting Rule For Football

In case you missed this, and some of us probably did, the NCAA has made a change to the targeting rule in college football.

Greg Arias

It's No Surprise, The SEC Dominated NFL Draft, Again

The SEC is the premier conference in the land when it comes to producing top talent for the NFL, and if that wasn't clear enough before, look no further than the final numbers from last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias