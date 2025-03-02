Rosenberg Places Top 5 at SEC Indoor Championships: The Anchor, March 2, 2025
Vanderbilt track finished the SEC Indoor Championships on Sunday with three scoring performances and six all-time top 10 records.
“We had several people step up, put their imprint on Vanderbilt history and leave a legacy, some seniors and some underclassmen,” director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas said. “It shows where we’re going to go in a conference that is the best in the NCAA and at the best indoor track and field meet in the world.”
Julia Rosenberg came in fifth place in the mile with a time of 4:41.47 to score for Vandy.
“I think one of the best representations of what it means to Anchor Down is in Julia Rosenberg,” Thomas said. “She ran three miles over the span of three days and in each one, competed so hard to put our team in a place to score in the DMR, qualifying in the mile prelims and then running a courageous mile final. She embodies what is means to be a Commodore from her growth over the last four years and how she represents us every day.”
The Commodores totaled 13 points to tie for 14th in the team standings.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. UConn, Los Angeles, 12 p.m. CT, Big Ten+
- Bowling: Vanderbilt at North Carolina A&T Stallings invitational
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 2 p.m. SEC Network +
- Women's Tennis: Vanderbilt vs Alabama, 1 p.m.
- Men's Tennis: Vanderbilt at Alabama, 1 p.m.
- Men's Golf: Vanderbilt at Cabo Collegiate Invitational
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt 97, Missouri 93
- Baseball: Southern Cal 3, Vanderbilt 1
- Bowling: Vanderbilt remains second at the Stallings Invitational after going 4-0 on the day.
Did You Notice?
Commodores forward Tyler Nickel stepped up to hit a 3-point shot to tie the game late against No. 14 Missouri forcing overtime.
The Commodores basketball program honored their seniors ahead of their final Saturday home game.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
183 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“Football has one glaring weakness. The game is built largely on constant rule-breaking such as holding, offense, backs illegally in motion, pass interference and the other factors that play a big, if illegal part in the results.”- Grantland Rice