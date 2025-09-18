Three Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Athletes Stand Out: The Anchor
In Vanderbilt men’s golf fourth place finish at The Invitational at The Honors Course, the Commodores had a few standout players that helped them finish where they did.
It all started with senior Wells Williams. Williams finished the day vent tied for third on the player leaderboard for his performance, finishing 5-under. In both events this season, Williams has finished in the top 10 of the player leaderboard, and this weekend marked his sixth career finish in the top five.
Freshman Michael Riebe finished in the top-15 for the second straight time this season with his performance at The Invitational. In the three rounds of the event, Riebe shot 68-72-75.
Another freshman, Jon Ed Steed, finished in the top-20 on the player leaderboard Tuesday evening. His 2-under score in the first two rounds helped him finish in a tie for 19th at 2-over for the tournament.
“Our young guys are learning a lot about themselves and getting better every day. We stuck our noses in there this week against a great field, and I’m proud of our guys. Now we get to learn, grow and embrace improvement. I love this team and I’m loving our climb together,” head coach Scott Limbaugh said.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt swimming got a new assistant coach. Head coach Jeremy Organ announced that Bella Cothern has been hired as the assistant coach.
Cothern was an All-American swimmer for Arkansas in 2022 and 2023 and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bella to the Vanderbilt swimming family,” said Organ. “She is an outstanding young coach with a passion for developing student-athletes both in and out of the pool. Her competitive background and drive to succeed make her a perfect fit for our program as we continually strive for excellence and to continue the momentum we’ve built the last couple of seasons.”
