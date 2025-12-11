Three Vanderbilt Soccer Players Get All-American Honors: The Anchor

Vanderbilt soccer athletes got some national recognition this past week for their performances this season.

Hannah McLaughlin and Sydney Watts earned first-time All-American honors while goalie Sara Wojdelko got second-team All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association. It was the most All-American honors a Vanderbilt soccer team has won in a season.

McLaughlin helped the Vanderbilt defense to shut out 14 different teams this past season. Vanderbilt allowed just 14 goals the entire season, the least since 2013. McLaughlin was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and was named to All-SEC First Team and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District.



Watts’ could not have asked for a better 2025 season. Watts led the SEC with 16 goals and three assists in 24 starts this season. All season she posed a threat to opposing defenses with her offensive ability. Watts led the SEC in goals, shots, goals per game, points and shots. Her performance this season got her 2025 SEC Forward of the Year and is also a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Wojdelko was excellent all season for Vanderbilt in net. Wojdelko made 23 starts throughout the season and came up with a career-best 58 saves in the season. She allowed just 13 goals this season and had a goals-against average of 0.57. She posted 11 different clean sheets during the season and won 2025 SEC Goalkeeper of the Year.

Vanderbilt soccer is coming off a historic season in which Vanderbilt earned a No 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and made the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. The Commodores beat No. 4-seed LSU in the Sweet 16 to advance to achieve its deepest tournament run ever.

Vanderbilt volleyball middle Jackie Moore was named to the AVCA All-South Region First Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Moore led Vanderbilt in kills, blocks and hitting percentage in Vanderbilt’s first volleyball season since the program was reinstated.

