Two Vanderbilt Soccer Players Get Weekly Awards: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer had a successful start to the week. Per a release that was put out on Monday, Sydney Watts was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Reagan Pentz was named SEC Freshman of the Week for their performances this week in wins at Mississippi State and against No. 4 Tennessee.
Pentz came up big in Sunday’s upset over the Volunteers. She recorded her first goal of the season as she put her team up 1-0 in the ninth minute of the game. In the game against Mississippi State, Pentz helped Vandebilt control the pace and win the time of possession battle.
Watts was responsible for the other goal Sunday in Vanderbilt’s 2-0 win over Tennessee. The goal came in the 82nd minute and took away any hope for Tennessee to come back and either tie or win the game. It was Vanderbilt’s first ever to-five win in program history and put a huge win on the Commodores’ resume. Additionally, Watts also scored a goal and assisted on another goal in the 5-1 win over Mississippi State on Thursday.
Vanderbilt soccer as a whole has been on fire. The Commodores are riding a five-game win streak and it is looking to climb back up the national rankings. Vanderbilt entered the week ranked 21st in the poll, but after taking down a No. 4 Tennessee team it should certainly go up plenty when the next poll comes out this week.
Vanderbilt is 12-3-1 on the season and 4-2-1 in SEC play. It hopes to extend its winning streak to six games in the regular season finale as the Commodores head to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the No. 8 Gamecocks on Oct. 26. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt women’s golf at The Ally, Day 2.
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Day 6.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
No. 10 Vanderbilt football has already sold out its game against No. 15 Missouri on Saturday. Vanderbilt athletics announced the sellout Sunday afternoon, just over 24 hours after the Commodores took down No. 10 LSU 31-24. It is the fourth time this season Vanderbilt is playing in front of a sellout crowd.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
13 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On the 17-15 victory at Georgia on this date in 1991] “I don’t know if it’s bad luck or a curse on us. There are no more excuses and no more Vanderbilt hex. We won.”- Alan Young