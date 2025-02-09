Vanderbilt Bowling Bounces Back on Day 2 of Storm Flyer Classic: The Anchor, February 8, 2025
The nation’s best collegiate bowling team won’t be able to win the Storm Flyer Classic, but still has a chance to win the tournament’s bronze medal.
Vanderbilt went 3-2 in its matches Saturday after going 2-3 on Friday, but it took a while for the Commodores to find their groove in Saturday’s matches.
Youngstown State (1,072-1,055) and Wichita State (1,034-1,031) recorded wins against Vanderbilt to start the day. The Commodores bounced back with wins against Wright State (959-934), Elmhurst (1,145-904) and Sam Houston (1,043-94).
Those results put Vanderbilt in sixth place in the tournament standings behind first-place Jacksonville State and, in order, Wichita State, North Carolina A&T and Youngstown State in the championship bracket.
The best result for Vanderbilt on Sunday will be a third-place finish and that quest begins early Sunday against Nebraska.
