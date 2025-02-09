Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Bowling Bounces Back on Day 2 of Storm Flyer Classic: The Anchor, February 8, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's bowling team sits in sixth place headed into the final day of Storm Flyer Classic after posting a 3-2 record in Saturday's qualifying matches.
The nation’s best collegiate bowling team won’t be able to win the Storm Flyer Classic, but still has a chance to win the tournament’s bronze medal.

Vanderbilt went 3-2 in its matches Saturday after going 2-3 on Friday, but it took a while for the Commodores to find their groove in Saturday’s matches.

Youngstown State (1,072-1,055) and Wichita State (1,034-1,031) recorded wins against Vanderbilt to start the day. The Commodores bounced back with wins against Wright State (959-934), Elmhurst (1,145-904) and Sam Houston (1,043-94).

Those results put Vanderbilt in sixth place in the tournament standings behind first-place Jacksonville State and, in order, Wichita State, North Carolina A&T and Youngstown State in the championship bracket.

The best result for Vanderbilt on Sunday will be a third-place finish and that quest begins early Sunday against Nebraska.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Bowling: Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska, 8:10 a.m. at Storm Flyer Classic, Lockport, Ill.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Men’s Basketball: Vanderbilt 86, Texas 78

Bowling: Vanderbilt at Storm Flyer Classic, 3 wins, 2 losses

Lacrosse: Vanderbilt 13, Cincinnati 8

Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at East Coast Invitational

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

203 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“Don’t live on the fading memories of your forefathers. Go out and make your own records, and leave some memories for others to live by.”

Dan McGugin

We’ll Leave You With This

