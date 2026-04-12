Vanderbilt Bowling’s Season End at Final Four: The Anchor

Vanderbilt bowling’s season came to a close Saturday as it lost to Wichita State at the Final Four in two of three games.

Vanderbilt started the match on the right foot by getting the first point of the matchup. The Commodores were able to get the point by beating the Shockers 1,106-1,027. Ultimately, though, Wichita State fought back to win the final two points of the day and sent Vanderbilt home.

“I thought we had opportunities there,” Vanderbilt bowling head coach John Williamson said. “I thought we kept applying pressure and making shots in the best of seven, but ultimately, they kept making shots too. It was a high-scoring game, and there weren’t a lot of mistakes on either side. If we had a couple more breaks, made a couple more shots, we could have won that match 4-1 instead of losing 4-2. But that’s sports and that’s life. We played well enough to win but just didn’t.”

With the loss, Vanderbilt finishes the season in third place. The Commodores will now go into the offseason. This Final Four was the final match of Williamson’s coaching career. Williamson is retiring after spending 22 seasons in Nashville.

“I thank Alyssa and Victoria and all the alumni who came through the program,” Williamson concluded. “You’re still Vanderbilt people and mean a lot to us. I think the future is bright for the group coming back, so I’m excited to watch.”

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

6 days

The Anchor: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Four Vanderbilt swimmers were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Emily Constable, Melissa Cowen, Kate Heintz and Aubrey Hull each had a GPA of 3.50 or more while swimming in 75 percent of the Commodores’ events.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s Ava Black has entered the transfer portal, she said in a post on Instagram. Black appeared in 30 games during her freshman season.

NFL Analysts for The Athletic Dane Brugler views former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers as the second-best tight end in this year’s NFL Draft. Brugler believes that Stowers can pose as a mismatch to opposing defenders in the passing game.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse lost to Temple 10-4

Vanderbilt baseball lost to No. 16 Oklahoma 6-5.

Vanderbilt bowling lost to Wichita State 2-1 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at No. 4 Auburn, 12 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Does the road wind uphill all the way? Yes, to the very end. Will the day’s journey take the whole long day? From morning to night, my friend.” Grantland Rice

We’ll Leave You With This…

Zell found paydirt pic.twitter.com/Dc6SbGwzO4 — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) April 11, 2026