Vanderbilt Finishes in Sixth-Place At Storm Flyer Classic: The Anchor, February 10

Despite boasting a No. 1 ranking the NCAA Bowling RPI, Vanderbilt finished in sixth place at the Storm Flyer Classic on Sunday.
“Even the best get beat sometimes.”

That’s a line from Allen Toussaint’s “Hang Tough” that was featured in the 1995 movie, Heavyweights, and still remains true today.

Vanderbilt’s bowling team had the No. 1 ranking in the NCAA Bowling RPI headed into the Storm Flyer Classic this weekend, but ended up finishing in sixth-place.

The Commodores entered Sunday’s Championship bracket in sixth-place and found itself in danger of finishing lower with a 4-3 loss to Nebraska in the first round. They bounced back in the second round with a 4-1 win against Sam Houston. However, their time in the tournament would come to an end in the next round against Youngstown State, 4-3.

“Winning in sports can be about timing as much as anything else,” Vanderbilt coach John Williamson said. “We had bad timing with our opponents and bad timing of mistakes in our matches. We didn’t take care of the little things that would ultimately allow us success.  We’ve got a short week to regroup and another tough weekend coming up. We need to reset quickly, because a lot of these teams will be in Arkansas in four days.”

Complete tournament results can be found here.

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

202 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

[After his Notre Dame team fumbled seven times against Vanderbilt] “You take the ball, you put it in the proper position, and then you squeeze the ball until you hear the ball go, ‘pssshhhh.’”

Lou Holtz

