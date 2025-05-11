Vanderbilt Golfers Begin NCAA Regionals: The Anchor, May 10, 2025
Baseball isn’t the only sport being impacted by inclement weather in the southeastern part of the country. Regional play of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will start a day earlier than scheduled.
Vanderbilt and other men’s teams will begin play in Amherst Regional at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst, Va. after today’s practice round. First round play will continue Monday and the schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday will be evaluated at that point.
Vanderbilt tees off Round 1 from Hole 1 between 12:45-1:29 p.m. on Sunday with the following lineup: Jackson Van Paris, Wells Williams, Ryan Downes, John Broderick, and Chase Nevins.
The top five teams and the top individual on a non-advancing team will move on to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, May 23-28.
Follow live scoring of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional here.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt 10, No. 15 Tennessee 6
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
113 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I had no thought of leaving Vanderbilt. Kentucky had contacted me in early December and had offered me the athletics director’s job. I turned it down. I told them I wanted to coach Vanderbilt and that I was going to retire there. I had an opportunity to meet with their president right after the first of the year on an accidental basis. He convinced me that I was not only wanted, but I was needed. The ‘need’ part really got to me.”- C.M. Newton
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky