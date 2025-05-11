Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Golfers Begin NCAA Regionals: The Anchor, May 10, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Vanderbilt Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt moved up to 13th with a 5-under par team score in Thursday's second round of the SEC Men's Golf Championship tournament.
Vanderbilt moved up to 13th with a 5-under par team score in Thursday's second round of the SEC Men's Golf Championship tournament.

Baseball isn’t the only sport being impacted by inclement weather in the southeastern part of the country. Regional play of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will start a day earlier than scheduled.

Vanderbilt and other men’s teams will begin play in Amherst Regional at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst, Va. after today’s practice round. First round play will continue Monday and the schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday will be evaluated at that point.

Vanderbilt tees off Round 1 from Hole 1 between 12:45-1:29 p.m. on Sunday with the following lineup: Jackson Van Paris, Wells Williams, Ryan Downes, John Broderick, and Chase Nevins.

The top five teams and the top individual on a non-advancing team will move on to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, May 23-28.

Follow live scoring of the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional here.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Baseball: No. 11 Vanderbilt 10, No. 15 Tennessee 6

Did You Notice?

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

113 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

“I had no thought of leaving Vanderbilt. Kentucky had contacted me in early December and had offered me the athletics director’s job. I turned it down. I told them I wanted to coach Vanderbilt and that I was going to retire there. I had an opportunity to meet with their president right after the first of the year on an accidental basis. He convinced me that I was not only wanted, but I was needed. The ‘need’ part really got to me.”

C.M. Newton

