Vanderbilt Evens Series Against Tennessee, Setting Up Big Sunday Finale
Well, Sunday’s series finale against No. 15 Tennessee may be the most impactful game No. 11 Vanderbilt plays this season.
Sure, bragging rights are on the line, but if the Commodores win Sunday, they’ll likely end up ranked inside the top 8 (and able to stay in Nashville until its time to go to Omaha). Don’t be surprised if the same thing happens with the Volunteers if they win, too.
But Vanderbilt fans should feel good about their team’s chances after the Commodores’ offense came to life in a 10-6 win Saturday evening.
The Commodores showed off their base-stealing ability from the opening inning. Rustan Rigdon stole two bases as the game’s leadoff batter and scored on a RJ Austin groundout. The Commodores went on to steal six more bases in the game.
Vanderbilt also recorded 10 hits in Saturday’s game had a combined nine RBIs. Austin had three RBIs himself and Braden Holcomb had three too, two of which came on a two-run home run in the fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie. That was part of a stretch of four innings with Vanderbilt scoring runs.
Cody Bowker didn’t pick up the win, but did have a solid outing for Vanderbilt. He pitched 4.2 innings and was charged with four earned runs on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts. The Commodores used four more pitchers in the game and Luke Guth (1-0) earned the win in his one inning of work.
Miller Green, Sawyer Hawks and Ethan McElvain were the other relief pitchers Vanderbilt used. Hawks threw the most pitches (36) and might be available tomorrow, but Green and McElvain should be available.
How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee
Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (35-16, 15-11 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (40-12, 15-11 SEC)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats