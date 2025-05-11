Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Evens Series Against Tennessee, Setting Up Big Sunday Finale

The Commodores' offense came to life with 10 hits and eight stolen bases in a 10-6 win Saturday night.

Taylor Hodges

The Vanderbilt bench celebrates a home run by Vanderbilt's Brodie Johnston (9) during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025.
The Vanderbilt bench celebrates a home run by Vanderbilt's Brodie Johnston (9) during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, Sunday’s series finale against No. 15 Tennessee may be the most impactful game No. 11 Vanderbilt plays this season.

Sure, bragging rights are on the line, but if the Commodores win Sunday, they’ll likely end up ranked inside the top 8 (and able to stay in Nashville until its time to go to Omaha). Don’t be surprised if the same thing happens with the Volunteers if they win, too.

But Vanderbilt fans should feel good about their team’s chances after the Commodores’ offense came to life in a 10-6 win Saturday evening.

The Commodores showed off their base-stealing ability from the opening inning. Rustan Rigdon stole two bases as the game’s leadoff batter and scored on a RJ Austin groundout. The Commodores went on to steal six more bases in the game.

Vanderbilt also recorded 10 hits in Saturday’s game had a combined nine RBIs. Austin had three RBIs himself and Braden Holcomb had three too, two of which came on a two-run home run in the fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie. That was part of a stretch of four innings with Vanderbilt scoring runs.

Cody Bowker didn’t pick up the win, but did have a solid outing for Vanderbilt. He pitched 4.2 innings and was charged with four earned runs on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts. The Commodores used four more pitchers in the game and Luke Guth (1-0) earned the win in his one inning of work.

Miller Green, Sawyer Hawks and Ethan McElvain were the other relief pitchers Vanderbilt used. Hawks threw the most pitches (36) and might be available tomorrow, but Green and McElvain should be available.

How to Watch: No. 11 Vanderbilt at No. 15 Tennessee

Who: No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores (35-16, 15-11 SEC) at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (40-12, 15-11 SEC)

When:  2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball