Vanderbilt Graduate Student Named Midfielder of the Week: The Anchor, March 11, 2025

The American Athletic Conference named Vanderbilt graduate student Brooke Baker its Midfielder of the Week after she scored a combined eight goals with two assists nine ground balls, five draw controls and two forced turnovers in two games.

The Commodores lost to Louisville but Baker scored a hat-trick. She then followed it up with five goals and two assists in a loss to Arizona State. Her honor was her first of the season but she was chosen as an honorable mention in February.

2025 Vanderbilt AAC Weekly Honors:

  • Brooke Baker, AAC Midfielder of the Week (March 10)
  • Brooke Baker, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
  • Jaime Biskup, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
  • Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
  • Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 10)
  • Molly Joyce, AAC Goalie of the Week (Feb. 10)

Today’s Commodores Schedule

  • Baseball: Vanderbilt vs. Valparaiso, Nashville, 4:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
  • Women's Golf: Vanderbilt at Yale Invitational West Third Round, Live Scoring

Yesterday’s Commodores Results

Women's Golf: Vanderbilt finished the two round opening day at the Yale Invitational West in sixth place at even-par. Lynn Lim matched the Vanderbilt record for low individual round with an 8-under 64 in the first 18 holes at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener

172 days

Commodores Quote of the Day

[On winning the 2012 SEC Tournament title with a 71-64 victory over No. 1 Kentucky:] “Their 24-game winning streak, their name on the front of their jersey doesn’t matter to us. Whoever was in our way, we were going to play as hard as we could to try to win that championship.”

Lance Goulbourne

