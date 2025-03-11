Vanderbilt Graduate Student Named Midfielder of the Week: The Anchor, March 11, 2025
The American Athletic Conference named Vanderbilt graduate student Brooke Baker its Midfielder of the Week after she scored a combined eight goals with two assists nine ground balls, five draw controls and two forced turnovers in two games.
The Commodores lost to Louisville but Baker scored a hat-trick. She then followed it up with five goals and two assists in a loss to Arizona State. Her honor was her first of the season but she was chosen as an honorable mention in February.
2025 Vanderbilt AAC Weekly Honors:
- Brooke Baker, AAC Midfielder of the Week (March 10)
- Brooke Baker, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Jaime Biskup, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 24)
- Maddie Barkate, AAC Honorable Mention (Feb. 10)
- Molly Joyce, AAC Goalie of the Week (Feb. 10)
