For years, Tim Corbin-led teams have been defined by pitching stability — strike-throwers who filled the zone, limited damage, and gave the Commodores a reliable structure every weekend.

That identity has been noticeably absent in 2026.

After its 11-1 midweek win over Xavier on Tuesday, the Commodores sit at 25-17 on the season and 9-9 in the SEC. Normally that résumé would put a team comfortably in NCAA tournament position, but Vanderbilt’s struggles in non-conference play have left it in a precarious spot, with an RPI of 72 entering Tuesday. That makes the Commodores a difficult team to evaluate, with little precedent for what it will take to secure a postseason berth.

The path to this point has been a rollercoaster. Injuries have ravaged the pitching staff, most notably sophomore starter Austin Nye, who was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury in March. Relievers Matthew Shorey, England Bryan, and Adria Casoliba have also been sidelined long-term, while lefties Miller Green and Aiden Stillman — now healthy — also missed a significant chunk of time. Those injuries, combined with a lack of pitching depth to begin with, have led Vanderbilt to a league-worst 5.48 ERA.

A major factor in that inflated ERA has been the absence of a reliable third weekend starter since Nye’s injury and Nate Taylor’s move to the bullpen. In six SEC weekends, Corbin has turned to six different options — Taylor, Alex Kranzler, Tyler Baird, Aiden Stillman, Brennan Seiber and Miller Green — but none have seized the role the way Connor Fennell did a season ago.

So, who are the candidates to finally stabilize the position with a final postseason push looming?

Connor Hamilton

Initially expected more of a developmental piece in his freshman year at Vanderbilt, Hamilton has been thrust into an unexpectedly important role this season. He’s started six midweek games for the Commodores, pitching to a 4.28 ERA with 29 strikeouts across 27.1 innings. His standout performance came in late March, when he struck out 11 in a complete-game win over Belmont. The right-hander has flashed impressive stuff and composure, sitting in the low 90s on his fastball and climbing toward 95 mph in big spots. He complements the fastball with a firm changeup and a bigger breaker, and his command has improved enough to justify SEC consideration.

Hamilton’s availability remains a question mark, though — he was unavailable to pitch against Xavier with what Corbin called a lat injury. If he recovers in time for the weekend, getting the Thompson’s Station native an SEC opportunity could be Vanderbilt’s best path forward.

Alex Kranzler

Kranzler owns a 9.22 ERA in what has been a disappointing third season on West End, but he’s been better than the numbers would indicate on the surface. The New Jersey native has struck out 33 batters in 27.1 innings and brings both experience and a deep pitch mix including a four-seam fastball, sinker, cutter, changeup, and sweeper.

“Someone who can throw some decelerated pitches and can spin the ball [in addition to] the fastball is number one,” Corbin said Tuesday when asked about the traits he looks for in a starting pitcher. “Number two is comfort level and having that routine where they’ve been in a starting role before.”

Kranzler fits that profile and is also coming off his best outing of the season after three scoreless innings in his outing against Kentucky on Saturday. Perhaps it’s time he gets another look in a starting role.

Brennan Seiber

A three-year bullpen arm, Seiber has experienced ups and downs this season but remains effective at generating weak contact. Though he may not generate whiffs at an elite level, his sinker running in on the hands of right-handers induces a lot of ground balls and gives him the chance to go deep into games. Seiber’s start against Oklahoma wasn’t pretty — six runs in three innings — but he remains one of the more experienced options on staff. That said, his value as a reliable ground-ball reliever may ultimately outweigh his utility as a starter.

Tyler Baird

Baird is quietly emerging as Vanderbilt’s closer after handling multiple late-game situations in Lexington last weekend. The right-hander has looked comfortable in that role, but he certainly has the profile to start games as well. Coming at hitters with a smooth, repeatable three-quarters delivery, Baird features a fastball that has reached the high 90s in relief. His breaking ball and changeup have both shown flashes, with the latter excelling from a results standpoint due to the reverse gyro spin it gets from extreme pronation.

However, his one SEC start went about as poorly as it could have, surrendering five runs and failing to record an out against Mississippi State. Given that start and his recent bullpen success, a return to the rotation seems unlikely, but the potential remains intriguing.

Aiden Stillman

Stillman was a complete unknown when he made his first collegiate appearance, starting the series finale against Texas A&M in early April. That outing didn’t go well for the freshman, who failed to escape the first inning. Still, there’s a lot to like about the left-hander.

Stillman has a great feel for spin and the ability to throw hard from the left side, but his command of the secondary pitches leaves a lot to be desired. For now, he may be too raw for a consistent SEC starting role, but he’ll certainly contribute in other ways down the stretch. The Floridian has recorded nine strikeouts in only 5.2 innings this season.

Luke Guth

Guth’s junior season has not matched his standout 2025 campaign, but he’s remained productive, striking out over a batter an inning and holding a respectable 4.13 ERA out of the bullpen. Featuring an arsenal headlined by a high-spin slider, Guth uses both that breaker and his fastball/changeup combo to consistently get outs against strong competition. Listed at 6’1”, 188 pounds, Guth has a smaller frame and has yet to start a game during his time at Vanderbilt, raising questions about his ability to handle a starter’s workload. Still, if Corbin and pitching coach Scott Brown are simply looking for stability in the first few innings — something it’s severely lacked at times — Guth could provide a short-term solution.