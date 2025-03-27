Vanderbilt Headed to Lansing Regional of National Collegiate Bowling Championships: The Anchor, March 27, 2025
Once again, Vanderbilt’s nationally-ranked bowling team is headed to the National Collegiate Bowling Championships as the No. 5 team in the nation.
The Commodores are headed to the Lansing Regional of the championship tournament where they will face Fairleigh Dickinson at 9 a.m., April 4. The regional tournament format is a double-elimination tournament, meaning every team will get to play at least two matches. The winner of Vanderbilt-Fairleigh Dickinson will face the winner of the other regional match between No. 4 overall seed Wichita State and Felician.
“Making regionals is the goal from the start of the year,” Vanderbilt coach John Williamson said in a press release. “It’s the first step in achieving our ultimate team goal. Every year, there are expectations that we’ll hear our name called, but the girls had to go out every day and work to make sure that happened. I think that we did enough this year to feel good about where we are and what we can do. It’ll be nice to watch them compete next week when it really matters.”
Defending national champion Jacksonville State grabbed the top overall seed and will head to Arlington, Texas. No. 2 Nebraska was selected to the Pittsburgh Regional, and No. 3-ranked Youngstown State will open play at the Rochester Regional.
