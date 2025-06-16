Vanderbilt Junior Named First-Team All-American: The Anchor
Vanderbilt’s Allyria McBride ended the 2025 season with a bang.
McBride finished in eighth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. and was also named a first-team All-American.
The junior finished Saturday’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.20. It’s also her second career All-American designation, but her first time earning a first-team nod.
“Coming to this championship and having Allyria become a first-team All-American in her third year in the program and second time at this meet means a lot,” director of cross country and track and field Althea Thomas said. “It’s showing the growth of the program.”
Under Thomas’ direction, the Commodores have boasted eight first-team All-Americans and scored at four consecutive NCAA Indoor or Outdoor Championships, which is the longest streak in school history.
“It shows consistency,” Thomas said. “In our sport, everyone thinks about who’s the fastest, who can jump the highest or throw the farthest, but our sport is really about consistency. It’s showing, not just consistency in one person, but consistency in the program. It’s showing what we’re building.”
The track and field team’s season continues in Eugene when Lily Kriegel and Devyn Parham represent the Commodores at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Thursday and Friday.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
No games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Track and Field: NCAA Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
Did You Notice?
Xxx
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
75 days
Commodores Quote of the Day
“I get more questions about Jay [Cutler] than myself. I can’t shake the guy LOL. I highly doubt people ask “Hey Jay, how’s Earl doing”- Earl Bennett on social media
Check Us Out On:
TwitteR/X
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
Threads
Blue Sky