Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Gets Second Win: The Anchor
No. 6 Vanderbilt men’s golf got its second win of the season on Tuesday evening as it finished in a four-way tie at the top at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.
The Commodores came from behind to finish tied for first. They posted a 2-over score on Tuesday and climbed four spots on the team leaderboard, which was the second-best score of the day. No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Virginia and No. 14 North Carolina were the three teams tied with Vanderbilt for the tournament title.
Vanderbilt left the course two strokes back of the lead, but Virginia and North Carolina ended up finishing on the wrong note and slipped back, evening things up for first place. It is the second time in the past three years Vanderbilt has won at least a share of the event championship.
“What a great team battle out there today,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “These boys are building layers of toughness each time out, and I’m very proud of them. It shows a lot about our character responding this way after the way we finished yesterday. This was an extremely challenging course this week, and it required patience and resilience. These days go a long way in building Championship culture, and it’s really cool to have finished as co-champions.”
Senior Wells Williams led his school throughout the event. Williams finished even par for the three rounds and finished in a tie for sixth place on the player leaderboard. In round 1 of the tournament, Williams got his second collegiate hole-in-one on the 13th hole. It was the ninth time Williams finished in the top 10 on the player leaderboard.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt baseball will open next season at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown.
The Commodores will take on TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in the opening weekend of the 2026 season.
Vanderbilt starts with taking on TCU at 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 13 before playing Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 and Oklahoma State at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.
