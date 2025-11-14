Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Signs Elite Class: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf had an extraordinary day on National Signing Day.
The Commodores came away with the nation’s top class. The Commodores signed the top two ranked players in the class of 2026.
Vanderbilt got No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026, Luke Colton. Colton is a two-time AJGA Rolex First-Team All-American and helped Team USA win the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup and the 2024 Junior Presidents Cup. Colton is also ranked the No. 32 amateur golfer in the world, according to World Amateur Golf Rankings.
“Obviously, as the top-ranked player in 2026, Luke has played with a ton of consistency for a long time. He plays with a lot of confidence and finds a way to get the ball in the hole no matter the circumstances. He is hyper-focused on being the very best he can be and has one of the best short games I’ve ever seen,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said of Colton.
The second-best player in the class, Tyler Mawhinney, is a three-time AJGA Rolex First Team All-American and also helped the U.S win the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup. Mawhinney was also a medalist in the 2023 Rolex Tournament of Champions.
“Tyler is a perfect fit for our culture, and I know he will flourish in our team environment because he is a leader. Throughout his recruitment, he has been one of the top players in his class and has always had a positive attitude, and is very competitive. When you watch him play, you see a lot of athleticism, speed and toughness, which I love,” Limbaugh said.
Vanderbilt men’s golf is coming off a great fall season, where it won three different tournament championships. Vanderbilt won the Carmel Cup to start the season before winning the Ben Hogan Invitational in September and the Bryson Invitational in October. Vanderbilt’s spring season begins Feb. 16 as it plays at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Florida.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt’s offensive line is a candidate for a national award. The Commodores offensive line is one of 10 teams in college football to be named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The honor goes to the best offensive line in college football.
Vanderbilt’s offensive firepower all starts up front with the offensive line. The five guys up front – Cade McConnell, Isaia Glass, Jordan White, Bryce Henderson and Chase Mitchell – have helped Vanderbilt become one of the more explosive, higher-scoring offenses in the country.
