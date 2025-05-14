Vanderbilt Men’s Golf starts Third at Amherst, Weather Suspends Play Until Wednesday: The Anchor, May 14, 2025
Vanderbilt men’s golf picked up where it left off in the second round as the Commodores started the third round off strong.
Vanderbilt currently sits in first place on the team leaderboard at 3-under, three strokes ahead of Tennessee and Oklahoma, who are even. The SEC has taken hold of fourth place as well, with Arkansas putting at 4-over as a team.
On the player leaderboard, senior Jackson Van Paris has taken control of the top spot. Van Paris is currently 7-under and is holding a three stroke lead over Filip Jakubcik of Arizona in second place.
Freshman Ryan Downes also has cracked the top 10 as he is tied for eighth place at 1-under with Oklahoma’s Clark Van Gaalen and Ryder Cowan.
Junior Wells Williams is in a three-way tie in 21st place at 2-over, sophomore Chase Nevins is tied for 55th at 9-over and junior John Broderick is tied for 60th place at 11-over.
Due to inclement weather, play was suspended for the day in the middle stages of the third round. Nevins and Broderick are through eight holes while Williams, Downes and Van Paris are through six holes at Amherst.
The third round will resume at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Here is the current standings entering the rest of the third round:
1. Vanderbilt (-3)
T2. Oklahoma (E)
T2. Tennessee (E)
4. Arkansas (+4)
5. Arizona (+8)
6. FGCU (+9)
7. Pepperdine (+10)
8. Wake Forest (+13)
T9.Stanford (+14)
T9. Kent State (+14)
11. LSU (+15)
12. Princeton (+24)
13. Howard (+51)
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at NCAA Amherst Regional, Round 3 at 6:30 a.m.
Did You Notice?
- Vanderbilt football shared a report from Detroit Lions beat writer Tim Twentyman on former Commodore cornerback Tyson Russell. In the report, Twentyman said of Russell, “”One of the defensive backs taking part this weekend who jumped out to me was rookie cornerback Tyson Russell out of Vanderbilt.” Russell was in Detroit for a tryout basis and reportedly knocked away passes from Lions rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
- In addition, Vanderbilt men’s tennis player Danil Panarin was named as a CSC Academic All-District selection, as were women’s tennis players Bridget Stammel and Valeria Ray.
