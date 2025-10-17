Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Wins Another Tournament: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s golf had yet another successful week, this time at the Bryson Invitational.
The Commodores claimed their third title of the fall season with a first place finish, scoring 30-under for the event. Sophomore Ryan Downes also earned the medal honors for his performance, the first time in his collegiate career that Downes received such recognition.
Downes got first place on the player leaderboard as he knocked in a three-foot putt and finished 13-under through the three rounds.
Vanderbilt’s score of 30-under was the 10th best finish to an event in program history and the best performance as a team since the 2024 Mason Rudolph Championship.
“What an awesome round today by our guys, and I am just thrilled to see them finish the fall season with such a strong day,” Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh said. “I knew we would get pushed by these other teams, but our focus was on being a better version of ourselves, and we were able to do that today. Obviously, Ryan was outstanding all day long, and the shots he hit down the stretch were on another level. His round was one of the better rounds we’ve had at Vandy because of how tough it was today, and he just kept stepping up to the challenge.”
Vanderbilt junior Chase Nevins also had himself a day as well. Nevins finished in a tie for seventh place on the player leaderboard with his 7-under score. It marks the first time that he has finished in the top-10 on the player leaderboard.
“Chase was rock-solid this week and played with a ton of consistency, which was great to see,” Limbaugh said. “Wells capped off his fourth top-10 finish of the fall, which says so much about his consistency. He’s doing a great job leading our younger guys. This was a total team effort, and these days are never easy, and for our guys to start the day with the lead and post the low round of the day continues to show a lot about their character.”
With the victory, Vanderbilt closed out its fall season. Now, the Commodores look to improve through practice as they await the spring season. The first event of the spring season is at the Watersound Invitational in Panama City, Florida. The three-day event begins on Feb. 16.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Days 2-4.
Vanderbilt bowling at Penguin Classic, Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt men’s cross country at the Crimson Classic, Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt women’s cross country at the Crimson Classic, Friday at 9:20 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. LSU, Friday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt bowling at Penguin Classic, Saturday at 8:25 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt baseball vs. Murray State (double-header exhibition), Friday at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Vanderbilt football vs. LSU, Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
Vanderbilt bowling at Penguin Classic, Sunday at 7:25 a.m. CT.
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. Ole Miss, Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt soccer vs. No. 4 Tennessee, Sunday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men’s golf finished 1st place at the Bryson Invitational.
Did You Notice?
The cross country regular season is soon coming to a close. Vanderbilt goes to the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa this weekend to close the regular season before the postseason begins with the SEC Cross Country Championships on Halloween in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
17 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“It would be futile and unworthy to pretend Red Sanders didn't play as hard as he worked. He loved good music and good whisky. The music was Dixieland, the whisky Jack Daniel's.”- James Murray, Sports Illustrated