Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis Performs Well in Tuscaloosa: The Anchor
Vanderbilt men’s tennis had a great weekend at the Crimson Tide Fall Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama over the weekend.
Vanderbilt finished the weekend off with its third consecutive win in the doubles portion of the weekend. The Commodores beat Virginia Tech Sunday night 4-2. Junior Danil Panarin and freshman Jack Satterfield took down Virginia Tech’s Drew Fishback and Patrik Jurina.
In singles play, Vanderbilt's players won three of its fourth matches. It started off with Satterfield beating Eyal Shumilov in two sets (7-5, 6-3). Panarin then took out Jurina in two sets, making quick work of the match (6-1, 6-1). Then, freshman Donghyun Hwang had a similar result to Panarin, as Hwang beat Blake Hilsen in two sets as well (6-2, 6-1).
Of the 12 matches that occurred Sunday, SEC teams won 10 of the 12. The other two schools who won a match were Virginia Tech and Columbia. However, Vanderbilt and Auburn were the only teams to not lose a single match throughout the day.
Up next, Vanderbilt men’s tennis goes to Knoxville for the ATP 50 Challenger, an event hosted by Tennessee. It is scheduled for Nov. 3-9. The event consists of 32 singles players and 16 duos. The ITA Sectional Championships will then take place in Athens, Georgia. The event runs simultaneously with the last four days of the ATP 50 Challenger, Nov. 6-9.
Did You Notice?
With the win over No. 15 Missouri over the weekend, No. 9 Vanderbilt football is now 7-1 for the first time since 1941. The Commodores beat the Tigers 17-10 Saturday and raised their odds to make the College Football Playoff to 44 percent, according to ESPN analytics. The win marked the first time ever that Vanderbilt has beat three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in the same season.
Overall it was a special day for Vanderbilt University. The school was the host site of ESPN’s “College Gameday” for just the second time ever and the first time since October of 2008. Vanderbilt has won both times they have been the host school for the show.
Commodores Quote of The Day
[On being asked how he felt being in ‘Big Orange country by Tennessee reporters] “I thought this was Vanderbilt country.”- Steve Spurrier