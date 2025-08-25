Vanderbilt Soccer Suffers First Loss of Season: The Anchor
No. 11 Vanderbilt soccer’s road trip continued Sunday night with a trip to Memphis as the Commodores took on the No. 24 Tigers, but it was not the result they were hoping to have.
Vanderbilt lost to Memphis in a tightly contested 1-0 game. Both teams fought tooth and nail for the entire first half as they went into the locker rooms in a 0-0 deadlock. Just before the 55-minute mark, Memphis scored the only goal of the game thanks to an unassisted goal from Elise Perron.
Perron’s goal marked the first goal that Vanderbilt has given up this season through its first four games.
Vanderbilt’s offense attacked Memphis throughout the game but could not break through in the end. The Commodores had five shots on goal compared to three for Memphis. Vanderbilt defender Adysen Armenta was the only player in the game to record multiple shots on the goal Sunday night.
Commodores’ goalie Sara Wojdelko came up with two saves and her one goal allowed as she stayed in net through the whole game.
Vanderbilt’s loss was the first game against a ranked opponent this season as it fell to a 3-1 record. The Commodores will look to get back in the win column Friday as they return home for a game against Yale at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
Though Vanderbilt volleyball lost its first game of the 2025 season Saturday to Kansas in five sets, head coach Anders Nelson talked about how he felt his team competed in the Commodores first game back as a volleyball program.
“It’s been 974 days since Candice [Storey Lee] announced volleyball was coming back to Vanderbilt. And that’s 974 days of anticipation building for today,” Nelson said. “So I was really proud of how our team responded. I was proud of how our staff responded. I thought we looked ready. We didn’t look like the moment was too big for us. That’s what I’ll take away most from this match. This team is not only courageous to be here, but they are tough and they grind and they play hard.”
Vanderbilt’s volleyball program ended after the 1979-1980 season due to budget reasons, but in 2022 athletic director Candice Storey Lee announced the return of the program at the start of the 2025-2026 season.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
5 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“I don’t like Ole Miss at all. I don’t like anything that has to do with that school. That flag has no positive connotations. If (black athletes) want to go there, I’m behind them 100 percent. They can still be proud, but personally, I couldn’t deal with it.”- Running back Carlos Thomas in 1990