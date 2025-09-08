Vanderbilt Soccer Wins Third Straight: The Anchor
Vanderbilt soccer had a successful end to the weekend.
The Commodores took down Middle Tennessee State 1-0 in the nonconference finale Sunday night. The win marked the team’s third consecutive win.
The two teams went neck and neck throughout the night as the halftime score was deadlocked at zero apiece. But in the 77th minute of the game, Vanderbilt finally broke the ice with a goal from Sydney Watts off a pass from Reagan Pentz.
Watts’ goal was her fourth of the season, which now leads the team.
Vanderbilt’s defense was once again stellar. The Commodores did not even allow a single shot on goal. In fact, Middle Tennessee State did not even record a single shot attempt in the game.
Offensively, Vanderbilt was able to get five shots on net against Middle Tennessee State goalie Demi Gronauer. All five shots on goal came from different players.
The Commodores will head into SEC play with a 6-1 record. While they are currently ranked No. 25 in the country, Vanderbilt did come up with a win over No. 16 Georgetown earlier in the week that should elevate its national ranking when the new poll is released Tuesday.
Up next, SEC play opens Friday as Vanderbilt hosts LSU. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
After Vanderbilt came from behind to beat Virginia Tech 44-20, it marked the fourth consecutive season that Vanderbilt has started a season 2-0. With the win, Vanderbilt moved to 17-0 when leading after the third quarter during the tenure of Clark Lea. It also marked the largest margin of victory after trailing by double digits in the last 80 seasons.
The win was also the first time since 2011 where Vanderbilt beat a non-SEC power conference school on the road. All around, Saturday was quite the successful night for the Commodores.
