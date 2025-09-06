Vanderbilt Volleyball Loses In First Match at Memorial Gym: The Anchor
Vanderbilt volleyball took a loss in the second half of its back-to-back.
The Commodores were swept in three sets by No. 14 Minnesota, losing by a final score of 3-0. Vanderbilt fought hard in the first set, but came up short by a score of 25-23. In the second set, Minnesota ran away toward the end of set as it scored its second point of the match with a 25-20 set win.
In the third set, Minnesota had the killer mentality as it continued its attack and won the final set 25-21. The set win clinched the overall win in the match for the Gophers. Friday night’s loss marked the second loss in the last three matches for Vanderbilt.
The match was not all bad, though. The Commodores only had two fewer kills than Minnesota as Kamryn Chaney led Vanderbilt with 11 kills in the match, which was second-most between the two teams.
Up next, Vanderbilt looks to even its record again as it heads west to take on California in Berkeley on Wednesday. First serve is set for 9 p.m. CT.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt football at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ET.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Did You Notice?
In Vanderbilt soccer’s 1-0 over No. 16 Georgetown, the Commodores got their first win against a top 25 opponent for the first time since 2022, when they knocked out No. 25 Clemson in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Thursday night’s win also marked the 13th shutout for goalie Sara Wojdelko’s career. It was the second shutout that Wojdelko has had this season. Despite being outshot 13-8 by the Hoyas, Vanderbilt’s defense had a strong performance.
“In the first half I think we dominated possession and created a couple chances. Second half, we knew they would come and change their system. We adjusted probably 10 minutes into the second half. You’re not going to keep a team like that away from the goal completely, but when Wojo [Wojdelko] needed to make a save, she did,” head coach Darren Ambrose said.
Vanderbilt’s final non-conference game is Sunday against Middle Tennessee State.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
58 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
