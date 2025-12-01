Vanderbilt Athletics Has Historic Weekend: The Anchor
What a weekend it was for Vanderbilt athletics.
It all got started over Thanksgiving and Black Friday with Vanderbilt men’s basketball. The Commodores were down in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament for three games.
In the first game, Vanderbilt knocked out Western Kentucky in a 83-78 win. It was a game where Vanderbilt could not make the plays it needed to bury Western Kentucky early, but the Commodores were able to hit free throws it needed and got a defensive stop in the final minutes to avoid an upset. Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles put up 28 points in the game while making all 12 of his free throws.
The next day, Vanderbilt beat VCU 89-74. Vanderbilt jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but VCU made a run to cut the lead to just two points by halftime. But in the second half, Vanderbilt took over by outsourcing the Rams by 13. Vanderbilt shot 50 percent from three-point range as Miles had yet another 20-point performance where he added two rebounds and three assists.
The win set up a championship game in the tournament against Saint Mary’s, which was a rematch of Vanderbilt’s Round of 64 matchup in the NCAA Tournament a season ago. This time, Vanderbilt got revenge. The Commodores were once again led by Duke Miles as he scored 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting while also gaining three steals in the game. Miles set a Battle 4 Atlantis record for the most points scored by a single player with 73 points. Vanderbilt got out to a 34-13 lead in the first half and did not give Saint Mary’s much of an opportunity to comeback. Miles won the tournament MVP as a result. Vanderbilt men’s basketball is 8-0 for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. The Commodores return home for its next game as they take on SMU in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Meanwhile in the U.S Virgin Islands, Vanderbilt women’s basketball won two games at the Paradise Jam. In the first game, Vanderbilt beat Oregon State 88-66. Vanderbilt was in control from the start, taking a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Vanderbilt sophomore guard Mikayla dropped season-high 35 points in the game. Vanderbilt shot 47 percent in the game and made a season-high 12 three-pointers.
The win put Vanderbilt in the Paradise Jam Championship against BYU. The Commodores once again came out victorious as they beat the Cougars 84-71. Unlike the first game, the game against BYU was a come from behind win for Vanderbilt. BYU led by 12 points by the end of the first quarter before coming back to outscore BYU by 13 in the second quarter. The win was the largest comeback victory under head coach Shea Ralph. Blakes once again shined as she had 27 points and six assists en route to an undefeated November.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball goes back to Memorial Gymnasium for its next game. It hosts Virginia for the ACC/SEC challenge Wednesday afternoon.
On the gridiron, Vanderbilt football had a historic win. The Commodores went to Neyland Stadium and routed No. 19 Tennessee 45-24 in a game that was not very competitive after halftime. Vanderbilt tied the game seconds before halftime and kept its foot on the gas through the second half.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had 268 passing yards and 165 rushing yards as he led his team to its first ever 10-win season. Vanderbilt’s playoff hopes are not dead yet, but it still does not look good yet.
Vanderbilt will probably need chaos even being a 10-2 team. No teams ahead of Vanderbilt lost, but the way in which Vanderbilt won makes it hard to keep it at No. 14. If Vanderbilt does not make the playoff, it will be headed toward a bowl game. Its true fate will be realized Dec. 7.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled today.
Thanksgiving Weekend Commodores Results Today
No. 24 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat VCU 89-74, Battle 4 Atlantis Semifinal.
No. 24 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Saint Mary’s 96-71, Battle 4 Atlantis Championships Game.
No. 17 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat Oregon State at the Paradise Jam 88-66.
No. 17 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat BYU 84-71 at the Paradise Jam.
No. 14 Vanderbilt football beat No. 19 Tennessee 45-24.
No. 1-seed Vanderbilt soccer lost to No. 2-seed TCU 2-1 in overtime at the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt soccer’s season came to a sad ending Saturday night. Vanderbilt took on TCU in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, its first appearance in program history. Vanderbilt took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute of the game off a goal from Sydney Watts from an Ally Bollig and Vivian Akyriem assist.
With four minutes to go, TCU tied the game. The Horned Frogs got a shot that hit off the crossbar and went into the net to force overtime. In overtime, TCU won the game six minutes into the extra time period. TCU got a penalty kick off a foul, which it scored to win the game and end Vanderbilt's season.
Vanderbilt outshot TCU 31-8, including 10 shots on net to TCU’s three. Vanderbilt soccer will now go into the offseason where it looks to form its roster for next season.
