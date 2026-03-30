Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Finishes Toward the Top in Clemson: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s golf had a nice weekend down in Clemson, South Carolina. The Commodores finished in third place at the Clemson Invitational with a team score of 4-under. Vanderbilt finished behind Florida and Arkansas, who had scores of 17-under and 16-under, respectively.

Vanderbilt was led all weekend by Lynn Lim, who had her best event of the spring season. Lim finished the tournament tied for first on the player leaderboard with a score of 10-under. Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas tied with Lim at the top.

After the first round of the invitational, Lim set a program record for the lowest score of any round at the Clemson Invitational at 9-under a par 63 round.

Elsewhere on the player leaderboard was Ava Merrill tying for seventh place at 3-under par, Sara Im playing at Even, and Kathryn Ha finishing at 7-over par for the weekend.

The Clemson Invitational was the final event of the regular season. Now, Vanderbilt turns its focus to the SEC Championships, where the Commodores will try to win the SEC title in mid-April at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The women’s SEC Golf Championships run from April 17 through April 21.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

159 days

The Anchor: Monday, March 30, 2026

Vanderbilt baseball’s 16-15 walkoff grand slam to secure a sweep over No. 21 Tennessee was the seventh time in the last 10 SEC home games that the Commodores ended the game on a walkoff winner.

Three-star offensive lineman recruit Luke Burger visited Vanderbilt over the weekend and met with Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea and the coaching staff. Burger is a class of 2027 recruit that has an offer from Vanderbilt.

In Vanderbilt lacrosse’s win over Charlotte Saturday afternoon, midfielder Gabby Putnam set a program record for the most draw control wins in a single game with 16 draw controls.

Sunday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat No. 21 Tennessee 16-15.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 7 LSU 4-1.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat/lost to Butler score.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Kentucky 4-3.

Vanderbilt women’s golf finished third place at the Clemson Invitational.

Monday’s Commodores Schedule

There are no games scheduled today.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"You don't get any medal for trying something, you get medals for results" Bill Parcells

We’ll Leave You With This…

FINAL: Vanderbilt: 16, Tennessee: 15.



Tommy Goodin walks it off and Vanderbilt sweeps Tennessee.



Oh my goodness. pic.twitter.com/ljRmBLcM6h — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) March 29, 2026