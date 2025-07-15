'He's The Rambo Of Our Team:' Randon Fontenette Emerging As Leader Of Vanderbilt Secondary
ATLANTA -- As Jalen Milroe's pass deflected off the hands of Ryan Williams, Randon Fontenette made a play that would alter the course of the entire college football season.
It was Oct. 5, 2024, the day that Vanderbilt stunned the world with its 40-35 upset win over then-No. 1 Alabama. On that play, Fontenette swooped in, grabbing the ball out of mid-air and running it back for a 29-yard pick-six that gave the Commodores a 13-0 lead— a lead they held on to for the rest of the game.
"It was God's gift," Fontenette said of the play. "It (the ball) just came down to me, I saw the end zone, and I ran to the end zone. I just feel like it was one of those plays that comes from all the hard work you put in."
Fontenette came onto the scene as one of the cornerstones of a Vanderbilt defensive unit that exceeded expectations in almost all aspects last season. The safety started all 12 regular-season games while finishing third on the team with 73 tackles and tying for the lead with eight tackles for a loss. This came after the Texas native—who performed in rodeos growing up— spent his freshman season with TCU, where he appeared in every game but struggled to find significant playing time on Sonny Dykes' squad.
"It didn't work out the way it was supposed to," Fontenette said of his time in Fort Worth. "I kind of knew I was coming to Vanderbilt just because of the relationships that I had and the bond that I had with Coach Lea. It worked out. I believed him. I trusted the plan he had for me, and it all paid off."
Fontenette didn't take long to gel with the Commodores, recording eight tackles in two of the team's first four games leading up to the aforementioned Alabama matchup.
"He stepped up in critical moments and made season-defining plays on defense," head coach Clark Lea said. "He has improved in all areas this offseason, but most importantly, he's modeled a consistency in his work, and really exhibited some leadership qualities that we'll rely upon this fall."
The leadership aspect has proven critical for Vanderbilt throughout the offseason, as Fontenette continues to command the respect of his teammates.
"He's a silent killer," cornerback Martell Hight said of Fontenette. "He's demanding, but in a positive way. He's like Rambo as a leader, you know? That's kind of what he is. He's the Rambo of our team; he's just a dog. I love him."
Entering his junior season, Fontenette has begun to receive significant NFL Draft buzz, and for good reason. He firmly believes he can take another step this year and cement himself as one of the nation's best.
"My biggest improvement is my ball skills," Fontenette said. "With my ball skills, my man coverage, and also my open field tackling, I just feel like those three things are going to take my game to the next level."
Vanderbilt enters the 2025 season with more hype around the program than any other year in recent memory. Fontenette is undeniably a massive part of that hype and will need to elevate his play to an elite level for Vanderbilt to reach its full potential.
"I want all SEC," Fontenette said. "I want to have an All-American season. With the work I put in, with the people I have around me, with my teammates, with my coaching staff, I feel like the sky's the limit for me and my team."