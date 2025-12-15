Where Vanderbilt Basketball Ranks in Week 7 AP Poll

Vanderbilt men’s basketball jumped up two spots from No. 15 to No. 13 in the latest college basketball AP Top 25, per the Monday’s rankings release.

Vanderbilt jumped up after winning its lone game of the week with a 83-72 win over Central Arkansas. It is the highest ranking the program has had since it reached No. 9 in the poll during the 2011-2012 season. Vanderbilt is the highest ranked SEC team in the poll and is the only remaining SEC team that has not lost a game yet.

The Commodores are 10-0 for the first time since the 2007-2008 season and are looking for more Wednesday night as they hit the road to renew a series with Memphis.

Vanderbilt has had a great season so far, but its latest game did leave a sour taste in the mouths of the players despite the win. The Commodores did not feel like they played the right amount of intensity and passion against Central Arkansas and were ready to get back on the floor.

“Collectively, we got to play better,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel said after the game. “I feel like we didn't have the same energy and intensity that we usually do, and that can't happen no matter who we play, no matter what time of year it is. That's not acceptable.”

Vanderbilt looked like a team that was excited and determined to get back out on the floor, knowing its standard for itself is much higher than Saturday’s performance.

Its last outing was an outlier compared to the overall season Vanderbilt is having thus far. It has established itself as one of the best teams offensively. The Commodores are currently the second-highest scoring team behind Georgia in Division I basketball, averaging 95.4 points per game. Vanderbilt has hit the 100-point mark four times this season.

After making the NCAA Tournament a season ago as No. 9-seed, Vanderbilt has looked even better this season. The Commodores have shown potential to go on a deep run in the tournament this year. Vanderbilt has not made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons since 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons.

Vanderbilt has three games remaining before conference play gets going. After playing Memphis Wednesday, Vanderbilt plays at Wake Forest on Dec. 21 and plays New Haven at home on Dec. 29. Vanderbilt and Memphis tip off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

