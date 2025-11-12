Live Updates from Early Signing Day for Vanderbilt Basketball
Vanderbilt men's basketball is a program firmly on the rise after a strong 2024-25 season in which the Commodores defied all expectations and finished with a 20-13 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Entering last season, Vanderbilt was picked by the media to finish last in the SEC, and while a 12th place finish was not much better, it was massively unexpected for the poorly equipped Commodores' squad.
While the problem has since been addressed by way of both the transfer portal and now the 2026 recruiting class, Vanderbilt featured no players on last year's roster taller than 6-foot-8, something which massively handicapped an otherwise talented team in many of not only it's conference matchups, but in non conference play as well.
Despite their lack of presence in the paint, the Commodores were able to make up for it with impressive small ball lineups that gave opposing teams headaches all season long. Vanderbilt picked up several potentially program defining wins throughout the year, most notably taking down Kentucky at Memorial Gymnasium on January 25, 2025.
Head coach Mark Byington arrived in Nashville in March of 2024, and while his first recruiting class was a bit underwhelming with just three commits, all of which were ranked outside of the top 150 players in the nation, 2026 features three highly touted, extremely talented commitments.
Aside from one strong season under former coach Jerry Stackhouse in 2022-23, the Commodores have been at or near the bottom of the SEC fot the better part of the last decade. While last season's 12th place finish, on its surface, does not appear to be a marked improvement, the hurdles that last year's team managed to overcome should give Vanderbilt fans a lot of hope for the future of the program under Byington.
With the additions of both size and athleticism coming from players in the 2026 class, the Commodores are positioned to take a step forward in both SEC standings and the program's national perception as a whole.
If the current upward trajectory for Byington in his second season as head coach continues, Vanderbilt could soon move from being an afterthought in the SEC, to becoming a true postseason contender poised for deep NCAA Tournament runs.
Stay tuned throughout the day for the latest on the Commodores' 2026 recruiting class as the early signing period has officially opened and Vanderbilt's three commits are welcome to sign their letters of intent.