Watch: Vanderbilt Commodores Fans Storm Court After Beating Kentucky
The Vanderbilt Commodores men’s basketball team entered this three-game stretch knowing they would face three teams ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Top 25.
Turns out, the Commodores were up to the challenge, as they won the second of those three games, upsetting No. 9 Kentucky, 74-69, at Memorial Gymnasium.
That win bookended the victory Vandy pulled off last weekend over No. 6 Tennessee, 76-75. In between, the Commodores (16-4, 4-3) went on the road and lost to No. 4 Alabama, 103-87.
Coach Mark Byington, in his first year at the helm, is making noise with a team that could end up winning 20 games before it even gets to the SEC Tournament in March. His program is making an NCAA Tournament case with each big win.
These days, when one beats a big-time team, it leads to a big-time court storming. Saturday’s game wasn’t the Commodores’ first storming of the season. They stormed the court last weekend when they beat Tennessee.
And, even with multiple warnings to not storm the court after beating the Wildcats well, kids will be kids.
That court storming, per CBS Sports’ David Cobb, will cost the athletic department $500,000 in fines. Yep, that was a half-million-dollar court storming — but only because the Commodores have been fined twice already this season.
Fines are cumulative in the SEC. So, this actually dates back to Vanderbilt’s mammoth upset of Alabama during football season. Back then, the fans stormed the field, took down a set of goalposts, walked them down Broadway in downtown Nashville and dumped them into the Cumberland River.
That cost the Commodores $100,000.
Well, last weekend’s court storming was a second offense. So the fine went up to $250,000.
So, the three offenses combined will cost the Commodore athletic department $850,000.
What’s next? Well, there is one game that looks awfully enticing from a court-storming standpoint. The Commodores are set to host No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 11. If Vanderbilt wins that game? Well, who knows what the fine is but good luck keeping the fans off the court after that one.
Tennessee and Kentucky aren’t done with Vanderbilt. Each gets a chance to host the Commodores later this season. Vandy pays Tennessee a visit on Feb. 15 and then Kentucky on Feb. 19.
Vanderbilt has two more home games against teams that are currently ranked — Ole Miss on Feb. 22 and Missouri on March 1.