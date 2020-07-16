CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Football Commit Jack Bech SI All-American Candidate

Greg Arias

Standing 6'1" and a well-built 203-pounds, Jack Bech from St. Thomas More High School from Lafayette, La. impressed the staff of SI.com so much that he earned his place in the field of candidates for the honor of potentially being named a 2020 SI All-American. 

What makes Bech one of the top 1000 high school players in the nation in the class of 2021?

That's easy, everything, starting with his physical traits of length, muscle, and the frame to continue to add muscle as he grows in a college weight program. 

He has the type leaping ability not all receivers have, meaning that he could become a valuable redone weapon for the Commodores in the future.  His ability to adjust his body in midair and high point the football is ahead of many other receivers at this point in their development.  

He also possesses above-average speed and should step into a role with the Commodores almost immediately, even as a true freshman because of his overall athletic ability and football IQ.

It might be unfair, but Bech compares favorably to current Commodore receiver Cam Johnson, who has many of the same qualities as a player, including size (Johnson is 6'0"190). That size and athletic ability helped Johnson find a place early in his career, and should work similarly for Bech. 

In short, the Commodores offense needs playmakers, and while Bech might no dazzle with blazing speed, his play speed is more than adequate, and when watching his film, he makes plays, and that is a trait that good football players have. 

Athleticism and speed are great, but give me intelligence and playmakers over just athletes who might not love the game. Bech loves the game and seems dedicated to improving, and that's a great place to start. 

Congratulations to future Vanderbilt Commodore, Jack Bech, on being named a candidate for the 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team.    

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt AD Issues Letter to Commodore Nation

Following a report from VandySports on Wednesday, Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee sent out a letter through the university website on Thursday.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jordan Dingle

This talented Kentucky tight end has an offer from the Commodores for the class of 2021.

Greg Arias

Vandy Baseball, Dores of Summer

Vanderbilt baseball student-athletes return to action in summer leagues.

Vanderbilt University

What Exactly is Going on at Vanderbilt?

The question that has been making the rounds of late is what exactly is going on at Vanderbilt?

Greg Arias

SEC Recognizes Academic Excellence

Vanderbilt has 71 Commodores honored for academic achievements during first year of studies.

Vanderbilt University

Sports Illustrated unveils 1,000-plus candidates for2020 SI All-American high school football team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets

Greg Arias

SI All-American: 9 Vanderbilt Commits, 10 Candidates, 24 Targets

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson headlines a list of SI All-American candidates for Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Commodores Kim, Yu Tabbed for U.S. Amateur

Vandy duo to compete at Woodmont Country Club.

Vanderbilt University

Sports Illustrated SEC Publishers Tab Alabama the Team to Beat

Crimson Tide the unanimous choice to win its division, and the consensus pick to be SEC champions.

Greg Arias

SEC Statement from Monday Athletic Directors Meeting

The below statement was released by the Southeastern Conference.

Greg Arias