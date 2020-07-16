Vanderbilt Football Commit Jack Bech SI All-American Candidate

Standing 6'1" and a well-built 203-pounds, Jack Bech from St. Thomas More High School from Lafayette, La. impressed the staff of SI.com so much that he earned his place in the field of candidates for the honor of potentially being named a 2020 SI All-American.

What makes Bech one of the top 1000 high school players in the nation in the class of 2021?

That's easy, everything, starting with his physical traits of length, muscle, and the frame to continue to add muscle as he grows in a college weight program.

He has the type leaping ability not all receivers have, meaning that he could become a valuable redone weapon for the Commodores in the future. His ability to adjust his body in midair and high point the football is ahead of many other receivers at this point in their development.

He also possesses above-average speed and should step into a role with the Commodores almost immediately, even as a true freshman because of his overall athletic ability and football IQ.

It might be unfair, but Bech compares favorably to current Commodore receiver Cam Johnson, who has many of the same qualities as a player, including size (Johnson is 6'0"190). That size and athletic ability helped Johnson find a place early in his career, and should work similarly for Bech.

In short, the Commodores offense needs playmakers, and while Bech might no dazzle with blazing speed, his play speed is more than adequate, and when watching his film, he makes plays, and that is a trait that good football players have.

Athleticism and speed are great, but give me intelligence and playmakers over just athletes who might not love the game. Bech loves the game and seems dedicated to improving, and that's a great place to start.

Congratulations to future Vanderbilt Commodore, Jack Bech, on being named a candidate for the 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team.

