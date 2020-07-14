SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jack Bech Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jack Bech
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 203 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More
Committed to: Vanderbilt
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Adequate width across upper body, with budding muscle. Long, tightly-wound legs. Under-developed trunk. Ample room for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Impressive leaper. Above-average speed; long strider in open field. Light feet. Not an ankle-breaker, but moves well in short spaces. Excellent hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength. 

Instincts: Keen ability to track ball downfield. Frequently contorts body in midair for highlight-reel catches. Capable of hurdling tacklers who arrive low. Nasty blocker in run game. 

Polish: College-ready hands. Shows some nuance as route-runner, but most continue adding, refining. Needs to vary release off LOS. Could be impact blocker at next level. 

Bottom Line: Bech’s ability to high-point balls in the air is elite, and speaks to his solid package of athletic tools. Should contribute early for Vanderbilt, eventually emerging as a productive, reliable No. 1 option who’s most dangerous in red zone.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American