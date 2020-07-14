SI All-American Candidate Jack Bech Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jack Bech

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 203 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More

Committed to: Vanderbilt

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Adequate width across upper body, with budding muscle. Long, tightly-wound legs. Under-developed trunk. Ample room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Impressive leaper. Above-average speed; long strider in open field. Light feet. Not an ankle-breaker, but moves well in short spaces. Excellent hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength.

Instincts: Keen ability to track ball downfield. Frequently contorts body in midair for highlight-reel catches. Capable of hurdling tacklers who arrive low. Nasty blocker in run game.

Polish: College-ready hands. Shows some nuance as route-runner, but most continue adding, refining. Needs to vary release off LOS. Could be impact blocker at next level.

Bottom Line: Bech’s ability to high-point balls in the air is elite, and speaks to his solid package of athletic tools. Should contribute early for Vanderbilt, eventually emerging as a productive, reliable No. 1 option who’s most dangerous in red zone.