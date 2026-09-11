Vanderbilt Offers Four-Star OL in Class of 2028

Vanderbilt issued an offer to four-star offensive lineman Carter Barrett in the class of 2028. Barrett confirmed the news by announcing his offer on social media on Thursday.



Blessed to receive an offer from @VandyFootball! @Coach_Nady @FBCoachK @Coach_Lea @NickyV05



@CoachTWils @CoachBradyWalz @AundraMeeks @TomLoy247 @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ https://t.co/PN0OE13IXW

Standing at 6-foot-6, Barrett is an athletic and versatile offensive tackle out of Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines, Iowa.



The Commodores are now the 32nd FBS program and the 13th program from the SEC to offer Barrett.



Gaining options at tackle in the 2028 class continues to be an emphasis for head coach Clark Lea. Vanderbilt currently has three commits at the position in 2027 which include Jasper Ngokwere (four-star), Corey Laga (three-star) and Luke Burger (three-star). He is also now one of nine offensive tackles the Commodores have targeted in 2028.



Vanderbilt targeting a player like Barrett out of Iowa continues an ongoing trend from Lea to expand the program’s national footprint on the recruiting trail, building upon the success from the previous two seasons.



Improving the run game has been one of the stark differences offensively over that same time span. After finishing 12th in total rushing yards in the conference during 2024 with 1,817 on the season, Vanderbilt jumped all the way up to sixth in 2025 posting 2,282 yards on the ground.



The jump was obviously assisted by the efforts from quarterback Diego Pavio who rushed for 862 yards on his own. However, both Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young rushed for over 400 yards each and averaged over five yards per attempt.



Last Saturday’s results against Austin Peay have also hinted that the trend is continuing upwards for the team as it rushed for a combined 187 yards.



Vanderbilt’s 2027 Recruiting Class



4-Star - Linebacker - Omarii Sanders - Nashville, TN



4-Star - Cornerback - Allen Evans - Louisville, KY



4-Star - Offensive Tackle - Jasper Ngokwere - Richardson, TX



3-Star - Wide Receiver - Davion Crumitie - Talahassee, FL



3-Star - Edge - Adekunbi Adetayo - Newark, NJ



3-Star - Tight End - Grant Haviland - Alpharetta, GA



3-Star - Wide Receiver - Jeremiah Douglas - Crandall, TX



3-Star - Safety - Dillon Davis - Bellflower, CA



3-Star - Linebacker - Ethan Hauser - Buford, GA



3-Star - Cornerback - Matt Williams - Norfolk, VA



3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Corey Laga - Lemont, IL



3-Star - Running Back - MJ Gideon - Madison, Ala.



3-Star - Offensive Tackle - Luke Burger - Chattanooga, TN



3-Star - Quarterback - Matthew Smith - Rancho Santa Margarita, CA



3-Star - Defensive Lineman - Hunter Eligon - Anaheim, CA



Not Rated - Kicker - Ben Brewer - Somerville, TN





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