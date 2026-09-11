Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats got off to strong starts to their 2026 college football seasons. Alabama beat East Carolina 48-10, while Kentucky took down Youngstown State from the FCS by a score of 45-13.

The two teams will now begin their respective SEC schedules when they face off against each other in a Week 2 showdown.

Let's dive into the odds and everything else you need to know to bet on Saturday's game, including my best bet.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama -10.5 (-110)

Kentucky +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama -410

Kentucky +315

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Kentucky How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Alabama record: 1-0

Kentucky record: 1-0

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games vs. Kentucky

The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER went 7-3 in Alabama's last 10 games of the 2025 season

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, QB - Alabama Crimson Tide

Keelon Russell impressed in his first start as the Alabama quarterback. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 256 yards, while adding 86 rushing yards and a touchdown. Now the question is whether or not he can repeat that level of production against a power conference opponent.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction and Best Bet

You first thought maybe to back Alabama in this spot, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that this is no longer Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. This team is a shell of its former self, and despite beating East Carolina by 38 points in Week 1, I have some questions about their performance in that game. Russell completed just 18-of-30 passes in that game, and their rushing attack averaged only 4.6 yards per carry. I'd expect better against the Pirates.

Don't be surprised if Kentucky's offense can hang with them in this game.

I'm going to take the 10.5 points with the home team in this one.

Pick: Kentucky +10.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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