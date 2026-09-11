Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
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Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats got off to strong starts to their 2026 college football seasons. Alabama beat East Carolina 48-10, while Kentucky took down Youngstown State from the FCS by a score of 45-13.
The two teams will now begin their respective SEC schedules when they face off against each other in a Week 2 showdown.
Let's dive into the odds and everything else you need to know to bet on Saturday's game, including my best bet.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama -10.5 (-110)
- Kentucky +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama -410
- Kentucky +315
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 12
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kroger Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Alabama record: 1-0
- Kentucky record: 1-0
Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Alabama is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games vs. Kentucky
- The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER went 7-3 in Alabama's last 10 games of the 2025 season
Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Player to Watch
- Keelon Russell, QB - Alabama Crimson Tide
Keelon Russell impressed in his first start as the Alabama quarterback. He completed 18-of-30 passes for 256 yards, while adding 86 rushing yards and a touchdown. Now the question is whether or not he can repeat that level of production against a power conference opponent.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction and Best Bet
You first thought maybe to back Alabama in this spot, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that this is no longer Nick Saban's Crimson Tide. This team is a shell of its former self, and despite beating East Carolina by 38 points in Week 1, I have some questions about their performance in that game. Russell completed just 18-of-30 passes in that game, and their rushing attack averaged only 4.6 yards per carry. I'd expect better against the Pirates.
Don't be surprised if Kentucky's offense can hang with them in this game.
I'm going to take the 10.5 points with the home team in this one.
Pick: Kentucky +10.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets