2025 Preseason All-SEC Linebacker Predictions

Here's our prediction for who the best linebackers will be in the conference that's been the best producer of NFL linebackers.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) walks onto the field as the Texas Longhorns prepare to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A popular offseason topic to have as we wait for college football teams to open their summer practices is which school is “[Position]” University.

Basically, it’s an unanswerable question to spark debate and fill story quotas. One thing that is certain in those debates is that whoever gets the tag “Linebacker University” is an SEC school. Really, its between Alabama and Georgia, but the nation’s best linebackers can usually be found in the SEC.

Look at it this way, of the nine linebackers to be named to an All-SEC team after last season, four are returning in 2025. The other five were all drafted in April’s NFL Draft and the list of the NFL’s best linebackers who is full of SEC alumni.

So, who’s in the next batch of great SEC linebackers. The preseason All-SEC teams that will come out in next month’s SEC Media Days, will be a good indicator.

There are some obvious inclusions. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) and Whit Weeks (LSU) are the two linebackers that should be unanimous first-team selections. And, of course, there’ll be at least one Alabama linebacker named to a team.

Here’s our prediction for what those preseason All-SEC teams will look like:

Preseason First-Team All-SEC Linebackers

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

2024 Stats: 113 tackles, 59 solo tackles, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF, 1 FR

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) defends in coverage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at NRG Stadium.
LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) defends in coverage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Whit Weeks, LSU

2024 Stats: 120 tackles, 61 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) celebrates after sacking Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) celebrates after sacking Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (not pictured) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

2024 Stats: 76 tackles, 36 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD

Preseason Second-Team All-SEC Linebackers

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) blocks a pass from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during the second half.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) blocks a pass from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CJ Allen, Georgia

2024 Stats: 76 tackles, 49 solo tackles, 1 INT, 4 PD

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brad Spence (22) on the field during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brad Spence (22) on the field during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Brad Spence, Texas

2024 Stats (Arkansas): 55 tackles, 27 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 PD

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) reacts after a tackle against the Clemson Tigers.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) reacts after a tackle against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raylen Wilson, Georgia

2024 Stats: 47 tackles, 24 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Preseason Third-Team All-SEC Linebackers

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6).
West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

2024 Stats (West Virginia): 93 tackles, 37 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PD

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the second half.
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the second half. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Taurean York, Texas A&M

2024 Stats: 82 tackles, 35 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 4 PD

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) runs on to the field prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) runs on to the field prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

2024 Stats: 63 tackles, 33 solo tackles, 2 INT, 2 TDs, 1 PD

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

