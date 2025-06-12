2025 Preseason All-SEC Linebacker Predictions
A popular offseason topic to have as we wait for college football teams to open their summer practices is which school is “[Position]” University.
Basically, it’s an unanswerable question to spark debate and fill story quotas. One thing that is certain in those debates is that whoever gets the tag “Linebacker University” is an SEC school. Really, its between Alabama and Georgia, but the nation’s best linebackers can usually be found in the SEC.
Look at it this way, of the nine linebackers to be named to an All-SEC team after last season, four are returning in 2025. The other five were all drafted in April’s NFL Draft and the list of the NFL’s best linebackers who is full of SEC alumni.
So, who’s in the next batch of great SEC linebackers. The preseason All-SEC teams that will come out in next month’s SEC Media Days, will be a good indicator.
There are some obvious inclusions. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) and Whit Weeks (LSU) are the two linebackers that should be unanimous first-team selections. And, of course, there’ll be at least one Alabama linebacker named to a team.
Here’s our prediction for what those preseason All-SEC teams will look like:
Preseason First-Team All-SEC Linebackers
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
2024 Stats: 113 tackles, 59 solo tackles, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 4 FF, 1 FR
Whit Weeks, LSU
2024 Stats: 120 tackles, 61 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 FF
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
2024 Stats: 76 tackles, 36 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD
Preseason Second-Team All-SEC Linebackers
CJ Allen, Georgia
2024 Stats: 76 tackles, 49 solo tackles, 1 INT, 4 PD
Brad Spence, Texas
2024 Stats (Arkansas): 55 tackles, 27 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 PD
Raylen Wilson, Georgia
2024 Stats: 47 tackles, 24 solo, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD
Preseason Third-Team All-SEC Linebackers
Josiah Trotter, Missouri
2024 Stats (West Virginia): 93 tackles, 37 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PD
Taurean York, Texas A&M
2024 Stats: 82 tackles, 35 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 4 PD
Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
2024 Stats: 63 tackles, 33 solo tackles, 2 INT, 2 TDs, 1 PD