Vanderbilt Football Looks Forward to Season Finale: The Anchor

After an entire month since playing its last game, the final game of the season for Vanderbilt football is just one day away as it prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa. Vanderbilt is hoping that its historic season is able to make history one final time in 2025.

Vanderbilt has already set a program record 10 wins this season with a 10-2 regular season, but the Commodores have never had 11 wins in a season before. Wednesday’s game presents that opportunity.

Vanderbilt took some time to rest after finding out that it did not make the College Football Playoff before starting to prepare for Iowa a couple weeks ago. Since returning to practice and film study, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea has liked what he has seen out of his team in terms of the team’s energy and work ethic.

“We’re excited. The team’s in a good place and I think I’m really proud of the way they worked before we came here,” Lea said in his Sunday press conference in Tampa Bay, Florida. “I’m happy for them to have taken some days around Christmas. I think it’s been really important and I'm proud of the way they’ve come here and brought our standards here.”

Vanderbilt’s matchup against Iowa is no easy task. The Hawkeyes have been a staple of discipline, physicality and tough playing style in college football. Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has been very consistent over the past two decades. Vanderbilt will need to match the physicality against the Hawkeyes.

“We aim towards Wednesday and hopefully have our best performance of the year because we’re going to need it. This is a really good team we’re playing against and we need to be a really good team,” Lea said.

Vanderbilt will kickoff against Iowa on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

This is just the second time in Vanderbilt football history that it is playing in a bowl game in consecutive seasons. When Vanderbilt takes on Iowa, it will be the first time the two schools have faced off and the first time since 2019 that Vanderbilt faces off against a Big Ten opponent. Vanderbilt has a 5-4-1 record all-time in bowl games.

