Busy Times for SEC Baseball Coaches as Transfer Portal Opens: SEC Daily, June 3, 2025
There are a few more SEC baseball teams already beginning their offseason this week than many had predicted.
Only four of the record 13 SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament won their regional. Arkansas, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee were the only four to advance to the super regional round. No. 3 Arkansas and No. 14 Tennessee will face each other this weekend. No. 4 Auburn will play No. 13 Coastal Carolina and No. 6 LSU will face West Virginia.
For the nine other SEC schools who joined Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri in the offseason, there’s already a lot of work to do.
The NCAA baseball transfer portal opened on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there were more 2,400 players in the portal, 72 of those players are from SEC schools. Even some of the SEC teams still playing have had players enter the portal.
One school to keep an eye on is Mississippi State and its new coach Brian O’Connor. The longtime Virginia coach was announced as the Bulldogs’ next coach about 30 minutes after the team’s season ended in the Tallahassee NCAA Regional.
Unsurprisingly, Virginia has seen a significant portion of its roster enter the portal (15 total) and, according to 64Analytics, five of the top 10 players in the portal are former Cavaliers. It won’t be surprising to see several players follow O’Connor to Starkville.
Speaking of the newest SEC baseball coach…
Where Does New Bulldogs Coach Rank in SEC Career Wins?
O’Connor was the head coach at Virginia for 21 seasons and build himself a nice resume. He won the 2015 national championship, has seven CWS appearances, 18 NCAA Tournaments and has been the national coach of the year three times.
But in the SEC, O’Connor’s resume is just like most of the other coaches in the conference. In terms of career wins, O’Connor is sixth. Here’s what that list looks like:
This isn’t meant to demean O’Connor’s resume nor is it an attempt to cool of the excitement around his hiring. This is a great hire for Mississippi State that showed the country that it has a premier baseball program.
But it does show that O’Connor has a lot of work to do to get to the top of the SEC.
WCWS Finals to be Without Familiar Team
One of the newest SEC softball members will be playing in the Women’s College World Series Final starting Wednesday, but it’s not the four-time defending champions.
Oklahoma’s run of national titles came to an end yesterday in a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders advance to the finals to play Texas, who is playing the finals for the third time in four years (lost to Oklahoma in 2022 and 2024).
Did You Notice?
