Vanderbilt WBB Cruises in Nonconference Finale: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball finished its nonconference slate off in dominating fashion, beating Stonehill 109-50.

While there was no shortage of offense for Vanderbilt, the story of the game was the Commodores’ defense. Vanderbilt forced 35 turnovers and out scored Stonehill 46-13 in points off turnovers alone. Vanderbilt had 26 steals in the game, the second most in a game in program history. Seven different Vanderbilt players had at least two steals.

Offensively, Vanderbilt shot the lights out. The 69.8 percent shooting performance was a season-high for the Commodores. The 109-point showing was the most points the team has scored under head coach Shea Ralph.

Six different Commodores scored in double figures was point guard Mikayla Blakes leading the way with a game-high 21 points. It is the 32nd consecutive game where Blakes as scored at least 10 points.

Aiyana Mitchell delivered strong contributions in her 15 minutes of game time, scoring 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting along with her three assists. Vanderbilt opened the game with a 16-0 run before taking a 60-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. In the second half, it was more of the same as Vanderbilt extended its lead by 16 points in the final 20 minutes.

“I was excited to have this game to play after Christmas break, before we get into SEC play. You never know what you’re going to get when your players have five days off with holidays, family, and travel,” Ralph said. “I’m really impressed with how the team has come back and practiced. I was really pleased with the effort we had out there today. We’re still working on some things defensively that I would like to see us be better at, I think, rebounding also. Everybody was able to get into the game and do something well, and that’s always a good day.”

With the win, Vanderbilt goes into SEC play a perfect 13-0 on the season. Conference play begins New Year’s Day as Vanderbilt travels to Arkansas. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Commodores Christmas Holiday Schedule

No. 11 Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. New Haven, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt men’s basketball returns to the court Monday night for its nonconference finale against New Haven. Vanderbilt is seeking its second 13-0 start in program history. The last time the Commodores started the season 13-0 was during the 2007-2008 season when they began the season 16-0. Vanderbilt and New Haven tip off at 6 p.m. CT Monday.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

51 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

"When Vanderbilt began playing football in 1890, it scheduled its natural rival, the University of Nashville (Peabody), located mere blocks away, and won 40-0. Intensity between the neighboring schools reached its highest point in 1896 when fans from both sides interrupted the game. The incident began after a Vanderbilt player fell on the ball after a failed drop kick, only to take a hard hit. When the instigator was roughly pulled off, a melee ensued." Christopher Walsh, 'Where Football is King'

