SEC College World Series Update: SEC Daily, June 18, 2025
The Southeastern Conference's journey to Omaha for the College World Series was less fruitful than the league's teams hoped. All of the top four national seeds in the NCAA Tournament were SEC teams. One of those four remains standing: No. 3 Arkansas.
None of the other three even reached a super regional. Arkansas overcame No. 14-seeded Tennessee in the Fayetteville Super Regional to cement itself as one of the final eight teams standing. Two of those eight come from the SEC: Arkansas and the LSU Tigers.
The Razorbacks are riding an incredible high from Monday. Pitcher Gage Wood delivered one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the college game with a 19-strikeout no-hitter to eliminate national darling Murray State in a 3-0 victory for his team.
Arkansas went on to defeat and send home UCLA in a 7-3 result on Tuesday, setting the stage for a win-or-go-home rematch against No. 6 national seed LSU in the semis on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers defeated Dave Van Horn's squad 4-1 on June 14 and are 2-0 in College World Series play thus far.
LSU won the regular season series two games to one at home. The schools' paths did not cross in Hoover at the SEC Tournament last month. Overall, the Razorbacks are 1-3 against the Tigers in 2025, and that mark stretching further in LSU's favor to 1-4 would end Arkansas' season.
An immediate rematch between the sides ensues on Thursday if the Razorbacks win Wednesday's contest. LSU won the whole thing in 2023. That has never happened for Arkansas (it should have in 2018, were a routine two-out play not botched against Oregon State) despite more than two decades of success under Van Horn's watch.
Whichever team emerges from this potential all-SEC saga (it could be that LSU wins outright on Wednesday and largely removes subsequent drama from the equation) moves on to the finals, playing a best-of-three for the national championship.
No. 1 national seed Vanderbilt was stunningly eliminated on its own home field by Wright State in the regional round. The Commodores came on strong to finish the year and won the conference tournament, cementing the top spot in the field of 64, but won only one NCAA Tournament game.
SEC Reveals 2026 Women's Basketball Matchups
On Tuesday, the league office unveiled the full list of each team's opponents for conference play in women's basketball. All squads will participate in 16 league games, eight home and eight away. The SEC Tournament is to be contested in Greenville, S.C., starting on March 4, 2026. SEC play begins on New Year's Day.