Everything Greg Sankey Said to Kick Off SEC Media Days
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey spent nearly an hour in front of the SEC media contingent on Monday as he kicked off the week at the College Football Hall of Fame. Sankey addressed everything from the passing of legendary reporter Bob Holt to the future of the College Football Playoff and how the conference may alter its schedule going forward.
Full Transcript provided by ASAP Sports.
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Atlanta. Two fun facts when you begin. The first fun fact is does the notebook fit with the microphones and the podium? That one's not that interesting. The second fun fact I learned this morning is that Herb Vincent, our associate commissioner for communications,
is also the Beyoncé concert coordinator for our staff. So, of any social media moment this week, that may rank towards the top/
Good morning and welcome to the 2025 edition of SEC Football Media Days. It's a privilege certainly, for me to be with you once again. We appreciate your work and all the work that's done to make this event possible. It also signals the start of a new season. I look forward to the traditions, the games, the spirit, the intensity, the competition that makes college football and the SEC so special.
Pleased to be back in Atlanta. A little bit of a history lesson. The first meeting of the SEC membership took place in Atlanta February 27, 1933. Apparently, it was the beginning of a tradition of hosting conference meetings around men's basketball tournaments because our men's basketball tournament was first played here also in 1933. Atlanta, as you know, has served as host to the SEC football championship game since 1994, and just up the road in Duluth, we've had a number of women's basketball tournaments played and SEC gymnastics champions determined.
Also proud we'll be back in Georgia later this year. After a 20-year hiatus, the SEC volleyball tournament returns. We'll be in Savannah, Georgia, November 21st through the 25th at Enmarket Arena, again, in Savannah, and we're looking forward to that event. Since we're here to talk about football, let me first express appreciation for what's done around the game of college football and the city of Atlanta. First, we're pleased to be back here with a football field in front of us at the College Football Hall of Fame. It's always fun to see goal post when you're talking. The 2025 season will kick off a few blocks from here at Mercedes Benz Stadium when on Thursday, August 30th, Tennessee plays Syracuse, and the next day, Sunday, August 31st, South Carolina plays Virginia Tech. Plenty going on that weekend, but noteworthy we'll be back here to kick off the season with those football games.
Our championship game is a December tradition here in Atlanta. We appreciate Arthur Blank, the Atlanta Falcons organization, and everyone around Mercedes Benz Stadium that provides an incredible experience for our participants and for our fans. I want to thank the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau. You don't understand how many mechanics there are to pull off something like this: Law enforcement, the city of Atlanta, everyone that makes things work smoothly. We're also pleased and really proud of our affiliation with Regions Bank. Regions serves as the title sponsor for the SEC Kickoff, and you can see Regions embedded around us. I'll have another note about how they contribute to support our student-athletes through the year in different ways. Before I move on, I'll just make a note that we're adding to our sponsor program Wayne-Sanderson Farms. We have several members of the Wayne-Sanderson Farms leadership team here with us this morning, and I thank them for their support. Wayne-Sanderson Farms has over 20,000 employees and over 2,000 family farms spread across the southeastern footprint.
While I was preparing my remarks for media days, I recall that last time we were here in Atlanta one of my backstage conversations - I've noted this - included the discussion of why powdered wigs went away and neckties remained, and that was with Mike Leach. I just want to make a note that we appreciate an adjustment made by the National Football Foundation to change the qualifying criteria for head coaches that makes Mike and others eligible for election into this college football Hall of Fame. Also, since we last gathered, we lost Bob Holt, and we've saved a spot, right around where Bob usually sits, to honor Bob. Bob, as you know, worked with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, he was pretty quick with a question here, and always asked a question with a smile. That did not mean that you might like the question he was asking with a smile, but he had a special way about him, and we miss Bob and respect and honor his memory.
Last month we had a loss in the Southeastern Conference
family. Bobby Gaston, who served in a variety of
capacities, passed away at the remarkable age of 101.
Bobby was still a regular attender of the SEC football
championship game. Atlanta was home for Bobby, as was
the SEC during his playing career at Georgia Tech, where
he was a teammate of Frank Broyles. He spent 50 years
working in the SEC's officiating program. We didn't have
social media then, but I'm sure we didn't get them all right
in that time frame. The last 18 years of those 50, he
served as the programs leader. We remain grateful for
Bobby and his work and contributions, and we extend our
best wishes to his wife Gail. We also, at a time when we can't ignore -- in fact, we
intentionally remember what happened over the last week
and a half or so in the Texas Hill Country in the Central
Texas area, yesterday traveling down here listening to
news reports that the rains were coming again and
emergency warnings were being issued. Watching from
afar, it's been an unimaginable loss of life to see. I cannot
imagine the grief that families and friends and neighbors
and relatives are experiencing not only across our
universities in the state of Texas, but across this region, as
you start to understand through these stories the depth of
relationships that exist.
We offer our thanks to first responders, to emergency
workers, and even to those who try to help, whether it's
through a search, through debris moving, or simply by
giving someone a hug. We also know that closer to this
location last fall -- I saw it as I drove last spring from
Knoxville to Greenville to be part of our SEC women's
basketball tournament -- the devastation left by Hurricane
Helene and the impact on real lives. In fact, we were in
Asheville, North Carolina, for the Collegiate
Commissioners Association meeting, where that
organization made a donation to a food bank, and the
leader of that food bank spoke in that Asheville area of the
remaining and lingering challenges faced for food security
in that region.
Be it individuals we know personally or tragedies we know
from afar, we share in the grief and in those losses.We also, though, look ahead to anticipation. There is joy
embedded in what we do, and we take pride in what was
accomplished last year. Our first as a 16-member, what I
think is a "superconference," for all those of you who like to
speculate about superconferences, welcome to one. We
have common sense geography, restored rivalries,
record-breaking viewership. In fact, I asked for some data
this weekend. If you take the consumed viewership hours
on linear TV, almost 40 percent of that viewership was
focused on games involving Southeastern Conference
universities and teams.
Big Ten was next, right around 30 percent. That means
with those two conferences, just over two-thirds of the total
viewership of college football is embedded between the
SEC and the Big Ten.
The successes we've enjoyed produced nine National
Championships out of our 22 sports, five winners of the
Honda Sports Award. We had the nation's highest
attendance figures in seven sports. For the 26th
consecutive season, we led the nation in football
attendance; soccer for the second consecutive season,
showing the emergence of that sport in that conference;
women's basketball for the sixth consecutive season;
men's baseball led the nation in top average. We included
the top three attended programs in the nation in Kentucky,
Arkansas, and Tennessee. We continued to lead women's
gymnastics attendance. Baseball outpaced football; the
28th consecutive year we led the nation in college baseball
attendance.
One of the more remarkable stats provided to me was we
had a combined total home attendance over 840,000 in
softball. When you combine the total attendance of the
three other autonomy conferences, the SEC total
exceeded those other three conferences' combined total by
over 100,000 fans.It's a special place, remarkable set of people, remarkable
competition, and remarkable achievements. We were also
proud last year that we were the first to operate fully under
the Disney umbrella for broadcast of our competitions.
That includes ABC, ESPN platforms, ESPN+, and the SEC
Network. So proud of that partnership because in our first
year we, together, earned through the SEC on ABC the
2025 sports Emmy for outstanding live series, the first time
in 45 years that award had been presented to a college
sports property.
You heard from Kevin, one of our new endeavors is Box to
Box, a Netflix documentary series spotlighting the 2024
football season. You'll have an opportunity, as was
mentioned later this evening, to see one of those episodes.
That series goes behind the scenes to really capture what we think is unprecedented footage and personal stories of
our coaches, our student-athletes, and our teams
throughout last season.
This afternoon you'll also hear directly from Paul Martin,
the series producer, who will provide you with a bit more
insight into that project.
Last on my set of notes, this evening on the SEC Network
at 7:00 p.m., we'll have the second edition of what we call
SEC Startup. That's a pitch competition for business
ideas, innovative business ideas presented by
student-athletes. Five finalists will populate this year's
program, which again is presented by Regions Bank and is
on the SEC Network at 7:00 p.m. this evening.
Now, of any room that I occupy, I don't have to educate
you that there is a lot going on in and around college
sports. In fact, I usually begin writing out at least an outline
of my remarks in early June, and had I attempted in early
June to write out this full set of remarks, it literally would
have changed on a daily basis because it seems as if one
wakes up and there's a new story, a new opinion, a new
piece of commentary, or a new direction that's been
suggested.But let's take an inventory of all that's happening around
college sports and college football right now. We have
Congressional activity. We wonder what might be the next
state law to be introduced or the next lawsuit. We're
interested in litigation that has resulted in individuals being
eligible to participate in college sports well into their
mid-20s. That starts to remove opportunities for aspiring
high school athletes.
There are opinions around collective bargaining, opinions
around the size of the NCAA basketball tournament. There
are outcomes from what is called the NCAA Division I
decision-making working group. There are proposed
changes to the NCAA policy that for years has prohibited
college athletes and college coaches from gambling on
professional sports. There are considerations and
commentary related to the future of the NCAA.
I've already mentioned the College Football Playoff as it
relates to our work, should it be for 12 or 14 or 16, or if you
wait long enough, somebody will introduce another number
for consideration. The issues around the College Football
Playoff selection committee protocol and process were
noted by me at press conferences in Destin.
What's the future of the SEC football schedule? Is it going
to be eight or nine games? What do we do about our
future bowl relationships? How do we implement terms of
the House settlement, and what's the impact of that settlement upon non-revenue sports, on participation
opportunities across all Division I and the sponsorship
decisions around sports offered on each campus.
I think the most frequent question I'm asked one-on-one,
including in airports as late as yesterday, is what are you
going to do about the transfer portal.
There's continuing evaluation by many about the role of
outside financing in college sports, often referred to quickly
as "private equity." There's a bit of "sudden expertism," as
I call it, around us, where somebody is certain to have the
next great idea, and as I've shared a few times, there's no
easy button for dealing with the complexities that we face.
We also have to work effectively together as conference
leaders. Now, I'm not going to walk through and provide
you a paragraph or two on each of those items. I know
you're grateful for that reality. But let me start with the
working relationship among conference commissioners
because there's commentary on that from the outside that
doesn't see the inside. I think in Division I we all have a
responsibility to work with commissioners from all 32
all-sports conferences. There's going to be disagreement.
There's vast differences in competitive and economic
realities and attendance realities around those programs,
but we do spend a great bit of time in dialogue. We have a second segment of commissioners, those in the
bowl subdivision that populate the College Football Playoff
management committee.
You'll hear me in a moment talk about our June meetings
that I thought were healthy discussions. Whether we make
a decision that's predicted to be made or not is really
inconsequential from a relational standpoint. What's
important is working through the hard issues together.
Then you have the four labeled autonomy conferences
some of you would call Power Four. That group receives
the greatest level of attention. One of the encouragements
from our presidents during our time in Destin was that we
should gather the four commissioners and two presidents
from each of those four conferences to talk about our
future as we may have a different role in the NCAA. We
face different issues at the state or federal level.
In fact, all that's happening around higher ed, those are
important dialogues and, I think, an indication of the
recognition we all must work together.
We also announced a year and a half ago a relationship,
an advisory council, with the Big Ten. We've had two
in-person meetings of our athletics directors and a number
of video conferences involving the full advisory council, and then subgroups, sometimes of presidents and chancellors
and some of athletics directors.
We had to slow down a little bit because we've had some
key personnel changes among members of that advisory
council, but I can assure you we will be back in
conversation as we move forward.
As it related to the settlement, I thought it appropriate to
use a bit of a metaphor for running a marathon. I have run
and finished 41 marathons in my lifetime. It's been a while,
but I do remember the importance of getting it off to the
right kind of start. That doesn't mean you feel great in the
first two miles, nor does it mean, transitioning that
metaphor, that everything works perfectly in the first two
weeks of settlement implementation. There's been plenty
of naysayers in the last 14 days, but the settlement went
into effect July 1st, and we're here July 14th while working
through historic and transformational change.
We're in the middle of change, and in the middle of
anything significant, it will get messy. That doesn't mean
you leave. In a marathon it doesn't mean you step off the
course because myself, as poorly as I may have felt
sometimes after two or three miles, recall that those
moments might actually produce the best efforts.
The burden of making a new system work is certainly on
commissioners and conference offices -- we still have to
work through the implementation, but the burden is shared
by presidents and chancellors, athletics directors and
coaches. It's also shared by those around our programs. I've asked repeatedly in conference meetings, if we don't
want any limits or any structure, just let me know. Then
the phone stops ringing.
But over and over again in meeting rooms, the desire has
been for a structure. So we are implementing a structure
even with some bumps in the road. We need to commit to
that structure. We need to be willing to make that structure
work.
We also know that we are continuing to work with
members of Congress, and we welcome that interest and
the ongoing dialogue in Washington to support our
Congressional engagement. This isn't about preserving
the status quo. This is about providing clarity and the
opportunity to build a future with opportunities in healthy
support.
On that last note, we continue to be proud about how we
have adapted as a league. I would offer as a group in
Division I to better support young people in their
endeavors. Pretty interesting to listen to the Major League Baseball
draft and hear the number of college athletes, for example,
taken by MLB. Major League Baseball understands the
support, the education, the emotional development, the
medical care, the nutritional education, the financial
education, the coaching, and the competition provide a
better prepared athlete for their teams. Those are our
realities, not just for those taken in a professional draft, but
throughout our programs.
So as we think about our work with Congress, we want a
future where we have national standards, where we're able
to play national championships on an equitable basis and
support healthy economic opportunities for
student-athletes.
Last week we saw the bipartisan introduction of the
SCORE Act in the House of Representatives. That's an
important moment. I think what's happening in college
athletics is a nonpartisan issue, but using the typical
nomenclature, to have members of both of our major
political parties willing to step out and introduce the
SCORE Act is a positive step.
Now, I remember School House Rock, right? I'm just a bill,
yeah, I'm only a bill, I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. So
congratulations; we have a bill on Capitol Hill that is sitting
and requires a great deal of more work, but I think the
bipartisan effort represents an indication that college
athletics, just as it does in football stadiums every Saturday
can bring people together for conversation, and we hope
the restoration of national standards for college athletics. On the topic of eligibility, for decades we became
accustomed to college athletics being focused on an
undergraduate degree seeking experience. Now through a
combination of institutionally requested and NCAA-granted
waivers, followed by lawsuits related to transfer eligibility, a
number of seasons of eligibility, and the length of time
commonly referred to as the five-year clock for that
eligibility period from enrollment to completing competition,
people are remaining as college athletes longer, probably
as evidence that it's a good experience, and the entry
points as a result for high school athletes are being
reduced.
My guess is you have to return to the early 1900s.
Literally, if you go to the first quarter century and look at
some of the practices around college sports, you start to
see the same things that we are seeing today -- an older
group of college athletes, constant movement without a lot
of oversight, and questions about whether there are real
academic standards that apply. As the world changes throughout college sports, we have
to hold on to some values that are at the center of what we
do on our academic campuses. We need to invite young
people into higher education with the goal of moving them
from adolescence to adulthood. We need to require
unapologetically a person to make meaningful progress
towards a degree, and if they don't make that meaningful
progress, then simply understand they won't be able to
participate in the athletics experience.
We have to make sure there's an entry point for the next
generation of leaders and athletes who aspire to participate
in college athletics following their high school experience.
As I mentioned common standards and national standards
before, there is a need to return to a common standard for
athletics participation. It's embedded in the undergraduate
educational experience that helps foster a college-going
culture to the next generation who seeks to enroll and
participate in college athletics, all while requiring
meaningful academic progress leading to a degree, not
subject to the whim of requested or granted waivers, and
not resulting in legal decisions that will vary from courtroom
to courtroom.
Transitioning from eligibility to the NCAA Tournament
expansion in basketball, in general we are supportive of
expanding both the men's and the women's basketball
tournaments. Nothing in college basketball is static.
Tournament expansion is certainly worth exploring. As last
season showed, the Southeastern Conference is going to
be fine whether the bracket expands or not. We had a record 14 teams selected to participate in the
NCAA men's basketball tournament, after what is, without
question, a historically successful regular season. We had
10 teams, tying our own record, selected to participate in
the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
We're going to be fine, but we think there are enough
quality teams to make this growth appropriate. Now, to be
clear, we support expansion, but you just don't jump into it.
So if there are reasons from a broadcast point, financial
point, logistics point, or competitive realities that don't
support expansion, again, we're going to be fine. But in
general, I think this is the right direction to at least explore.
Speaking of expansion, I felt the first year of the 12-year
College Football Playoff was a success. That doesn't
mean everything was perfect, and there are certainly
opportunities to improve. But what happened through the
12-team College Football Playoff is we brought teams into
the conversation at a time when they would have been
talking about their bowl game. We brought teams into the
National Championship conversation so the young people
on those teams had that National Championship competition access point.
I think the recent modifications by the College Football
Playoff to adjust the seeding to be consistent with the
selection committee's rankings is entirely appropriate given
the adjustments to conference membership that have
happened nationally since the 12-team concept was first
introduced in June of 2021.
Those of you with us in Destin will remember a lot of
speculation going into that meeting, but what came out is
we think growth beyond 12 could be positive and should be
pursued. There's also a belief that the process for
selecting teams to participate in the College Football
Playoff can be updated and improved itself.
That's where my earlier reference to our discussion at the
June management committee meeting of the College
Football Playoff was encouraging because we talked about
selection committee protocol. We talked about the
analysis of strength of schedule and a possible new metric
under the label of strength of record. Each of those is
consistent with our observations out of our spring
meetings.
Much more work is needed, and more needs to be
understood. We have to see the homework, if you will, but
the discussion and the direction of the discussion is viewed
positively from our perspective within the need for timely
decision-making, which then lets me jump into the football
schedule to be used in the Southeastern Conference in the
future. So as you write in common about our approach to our
football schedule, let me give you a few just quick hits that
you are free to use. No intellectual property claim here. It
is absolutely, fully, 100 percent correct that in the SEC we
play eight conference games while some others play nine
conference games. Never been a secret.
Second, it's also correct that last season all 16 members of
the Southeastern Conference played at least nine games
against what you would label "power opponents." We had
several that played 10 of their 12 games against power
opponents. Some conferences have that, some don't.
The same will be true this year. We have Washington
State, and we're obviously transitioning in the Pac-12 that's
included in that group, and we again have several of our
football teams that have 10 of those power games
embedded in their schedule. I don't believe there's anyone
looking to swap their conference schedule and its
opponents with the opponents played by SEC Conference
teams in our conference schedule, be it eight or nine. I handed out a bunch of stats that created a stir in Destin
that showed there is a rigor here that is unique. In the SEC
we're not lacking for quality competition among our 16
football teams, but we're going to continue to evaluate
whether increasing the number of conference football
games is appropriate for us. As I've said repeatedly,
understanding how the CFP will evaluate strength of
schedule and even strength of record is critically important
in our decision-making.
As I conclude, as I mentioned within my remarks, we're
living through a transformational moment across college
sports. In fact, if you take a step back and go look at the
iterative change over time, I don't think there's been a time
in the last hundred years where so much change is in front
of the college athletics enterprise as exists right now. It's
actually amazing and exciting to consider the importance of
the time during which we lead and serve.
Let me be clear. From my perspective, college athletics is
not broken. College athletics is not broken. It is under
stress. It is strained. The answers we seek are tied into
the complexities that have been referenced over time.
I went back and read my remarks from this podium or
others over the last few years, and pretty consistently I've
identified the challenges ahead with some of the decisions
that we have to make. I don't think the answers come from
courtrooms completely. They don't come from
commentators or commentary. They don't come from
those outside sudden experts with their newest idea. Those of us in higher education embedded in college
athletics know the intricacies of what's in front of us, and
we all have to continue to adapt and have adapted as we
seek to provide life impacting opportunities and lifelong
memories for young people across our nation.
If you watch the college football landscape change across
the Southeastern Conference, we remain both proud of
what we achieved and excited about our future. That
future is not something we wait for. It is something we
seek to shape. We look forward to the year ahead with
new opportunities, with new challenges, with certainly a set
of new frustrations, with new faces, new results, and new
hope.
Before we engage in our usual tradition of questions and
me deciding whether I provide answers, I'd like us to take
just a moment and reflect back. We have a place here for
Bob Holt. Bob would usually be the first question asker in
the room. He lost a little bit of quickness over time. And
also those I mentioned a moment ago and those in some
of the bigger tragedies around our country.
Commissioner, every time I hear one of these
coaches talk about the House NCAA settlement, they
refer to listening to the advice of their lawyers and
their administrators. I'm curious if you guys have any
meetings as a league to help your teams kind of see
this course, to continue the metaphor of this
marathon?
Yes, we have water breaks on
marathons, if those are meetings. We provided updates
leading into decisions, and the difficulty for us is you
cannot implement the settlement until there is a settlement.
I've used a subgroup of coaches. We actually sent a note
out to gather our coaches for another educational setting
next week. We had video conferences with athletics
directors, presidents and chancellors last week. When I
was here for the College Football Playoff National
Championship Game in Atlanta -- it was kind of lonely
because I didn't have a team -- but spent well over an hour
on a video conference with our women's basketball
coaches, we've done the same with our men's basketball
coaches, and we use our meeting cycle regularly.
The fact that change was coming, I think, was well
presented. The elements of the change that would be
central to a settlement, I think that was well presented. It is
the intricacies of implementation where we are running
rapidly in the midst of the race to make sure we provide the
most relevant and most current information. Some of that's
kind of time bound by working through a process with the
plaintiffs and with the court.
The clear public disagreement between the College
Sports Commission and the collective association
about what the rules seem to be, do you have an
opinion on that, or how are we going to rectify that?
We from the College Sports Commission
think we're operating sufficient with the settlement terms.
We'll have the right kind of communication with the authors
of the letter and communicate and educate on why we
think we have the right perspective to begin with.
When do you anticipate having the format of 2026
football schedule finalized?
First of all, I spent a long weekend in
Charleston a few weeks ago, and it was my first time to
walk around downtown, visit Fort Sumter, play Bulls Bay,
and experience Folly Beach. I didn't buy a newspaper while I was there, it was my four days away, so I owe you.
I've been careful about giving dates. I said repeatedly I
learned during COVID that you want to use your time. It
won't linger terribly much longer. We have to make
decisions about the '26 season and adjust. If we're going
to go to nine games, then there have to be games moved
or rescheduled. If we stay at eight, probably a little easier
on that part of the logistics. Once we make a decision in
the conference office, we're pretty much ready to go. If you
go back to when we made our last decision, it was in
Destin, and two weeks later we had opponents out.
Shortly thereafter, we were prepared with dates and sites
sort of thing.
Commissioner, you've talked about the differences
in the playoff models, and a lot of people have
speculated on what's best for college football. When
you talk about best, what would be some of the bullet
points that you'd want to get out of the ideal College
Football Playoff format should it expand to 16 teams?
Well, you're binding me to a 16-team
playoff, but I'm going to walk you back. So I'm on record of
participating in a decision process that 12 was the right
direction, and that took years, plenty of ups and downs. As
I said, the middle is messy, in a marathon it was messy. In
that consideration, I think it worked well. Some of the
changes happening around us that may create some
competitive balance raise the question of expanding.
I've always been, always been a fan of there are no
allocations. Like take the top 8 back in 2019, when people
were talking about expanding. Take the top 12, I was an
advocate for that. In fact, went back through with
colleagues this spring. I could take the top 14, top 16.
We have agreed -- I think last week there was some
misunderstanding communicated about a memorandum of
understanding. So in that memorandum of understanding,
the top 5 conference champions have a role. Unless
you're going to go tear up the MOU, which maybe some
other people want to do because of their concerns about
the decision-making authority, but very clearly in that
memorandum of understanding is granted to the
combination of the SEC and Big Ten. Ultimately we have
to use that authority with great wisdom and discretion. But
unless people want to tear it up, we're going to have 5 plus
7, 5 plus 9, 5 plus 11.
As I understand doubling down -- that was one of the
phrases last week. That's part of the gambling experience,
as I understand -- you always want to have a really good
set of cards. You want to have a good hand to play, right?
I think we have the best hand to play. We're going to operate consistent with the MOU. There's an allocation of
those 5 spots, and I guess we'll continue to debate whether
expansion beyond 12 is appropriate for the College
Football Playoff.
With the format for 2026 set, could it possibly be
another two-year fix, or would you like it to be a longer
term?
I generally like to get out of the football
scheduling decision questions, so that suggests a longer
term would be better. One of our learning experiences
from our expansion to 14 and we had two years and then
12 years, and our discussion now is perhaps look-ins every
so often would be wise. So while you may want to answer
it once and for all, I do think there's an expectation that
we'll at least have look-in opportunities should the schedule
change.
Given the long history of revenue sharing, now that we're like two weeks in, what's been the early reports from your members as far as any concerns, complaints, or consensus?
There's consensus about concerns and complaints. How's that? Yeah, anything new is going to
create questions. It's not constant and overwhelming from all 16, but it's a continuing process. I think the freak-out factor is a little bit high. In other words, somebody writes something, and people freak out. That doesn't mean it's accurate. All the conversations about, hey, maybe the Twitterverse isn't maybe the best resource for information, or X as it's known. There's a great deal of trust that we've built with our members, so we can walk through questions. Where we don't have answers, we'll g seek those. Keep in mind that we're still in the process of implementing policies, and that's defined in the settlement with the plaintiffs and potentially the Court oversight. So there's a process to be involved. I do think it's a reminder of the importance of continuing communication, and as I indicated in another answer, we'll keep adding points of communication as we go through this change. It's one of those, again, COVID lessons that you have to change your operating rhythm. So maybe rather than quarterly meetings, you're in monthly meetings. Rather than monthly meetings, you're in biweekly meetings to either give an option for questions or conversation or provide information.
There's some interest to what Commissioner Yormark and Scott Draper said last week in Prescott about developing their brand internationally. They went as far as to say they're looking at playing multiple games, not just in Dublin, but in more than one sport. As the revenue increases and the growth in revenue become more and more important in conference, we've talked about this before, what are your views on the SEC expanding the brand internationally?
I'll go back and share some thoughts I've probably shared over time. One is the strength of our conference is based on our communities. That may not be the same for others, but if you look at the 16 cities that host our universities, the football stadiums, the infrastructure, and what happens on a gameday weekend, it's absolutely magnificent, second to none. With that said, this may build some of my credibility with you, I sat once with the Lord Mayor of Dublin to talk about playing football games involving SEC teams. We've had interest. When you take a football stadium with 100,000 fans and the economics around that football game being played in that stadium and that community and then you
transfer those someplace else, it's a lot easier to do that if a program's attendance is 20,000, 30,000, or their football stadium is that size. So there are some economic realities that weigh against just doing that. Personally, I'd welcome that chance, and we'll continue to explore opportunities, but I'll go back to the importance of college football in our region, in our states, and in our communities, and the foundation and strength of our conference fundamentally is built on those communities. I also think we do a pretty good job internationally on our own with just drawing interest because, doggone, it's compelling. We are not boring and dull, I can tell you that.
When you talk about the Big Ten and the SEC having control over the future format, what will it take for those two leagues to come to a consensus and avoid a stalemate, and how close are you and Tony Petitti to doing that?
Well, I would never give away how close we are to doing something in a meeting. I think Tony and I spoke 4 out of 5 days last week. Jim and I either talked on the phone or communicated 3 out of 5 days last week. We had a different view coming out of Destin around the notion of allocations, if you will, and I think you'll probably hear that again from our coaches. The Big Ten has a different view. That's fine. We have a 12-team playoff, five conference champions. That could stay if we can't agree. I think there's this notion that there has to be this magic moment and something has to happen with expansion and it has to be forced, no. I think, when you're given authority, you want to be responsible in using that authority. I think both of us are prepared to do so. The up front responsibility in this, maybe where some of the confusion lies, is we have the ability to present a format or format ideas, gather information, see if we can all agree within that room. We don't need unanimity. Ultimately, if not, there's a level of authority granted to the Big Ten and the SEC together, but there's a lot to that. It's not you just show up and pound your fist and something happens. I hope that that type of narrative can be reduced, but we'll keep talking. We all talk a lot. Probably too much sometimes, right?
You mentioned private equity in your opening remarks. We know you came out against several PE-backed super league proposals last year. Moving forward, is the SEC open to exploring any PE money or capital injections coming into the conference?
Two things in there. My comments about other ideas, and they're embedded subtly, is what I have not seen is the analysis to these ideas that's provided to our everyday operation. That's one of those disappointing realities for me. So we have to do that internally, like how much money flows out of the college system into the financial backers. Where are the ifs that are needed? If this can be achieved and if that can be achieved and if that can be achieved, then they might be able to achieve what they're talking about. Some of these proposals, you always see the most positive outcome, and when you ask, well, like what's the downside? What if you don't hit all of those mile markers, what then happens? There's not a lot of answers provided. What we're dealing with is not like a law school class hypothesis or a finance project for somebody's MBA, this is real life, and we're seeing that happen over the last two weeks. That's my observation. Just clarity on the first one. I've had those meetings.
I've had outreach on a continuing basis. They bubble up from time to time. The question, what problem are you trying to solve and what's the substance of the solution? What's the downside? What if you don't achieve all of those mile markers. For us, I had a conversation with some of our membership about outside financing ideas as late as last week. We have been probably 2 1/2, 3 years into visits with banks, with private equity, with venture capital. I mean, you could go down the range. Private capital, that's another phrase that's been used. That's not been the right direction for us. We've not seen the concept that works. That doesn't mean we won't consider opportunities. If there are opportunities for mutual benefit, those would pique our interest. But the notion of just jumping to something because there's a pot of money there seems an uninformed direction, and simply taking propositions where there's not the kind of clarity around what if you don't meet your high end predictions, what's left then? I think those are things that continue to weigh heavily on our mind.