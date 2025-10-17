How to Watch Every SEC Football Game: 2025 Third Saturday in October Edition
When it comes to rivalry games, there aren't many bigger than the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee. Some fans consider it their team's biggest game, and the winning side traditionally lights up cigars in celebration even though it's technically considered an NCAA violation.
The rest of the Southeastern Conference likes the Third Saturday in October rivalry game as well for a very different reason: It means that one of those teams is certain to lose.
On paper, No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 7 Georgia is the best matchup this week as everyone starts to jockey into position for the postseason, including the 12-team College Football Playoff. There are only so many SEC teams that can make the tournament, and a head-to-head edge can be the difference.
There are two undefeated teams in the league and seven with one loss. With two defeats, the SEC Championship Game is out of reach and fans need to start scoreboard watching and looking for help for a shot at the playoff. We don't want to call Tennessee at Alabama an elimination game, especially since the Crimson Tide is facing its fourth-straight ranked opponent in as many weeks, but it's not far off.
Both Alabama and Tennessee will face No. 14 Oklahoma in the second half of the season, but the Volunteers' only other ranked opponent on the schedule is No. 17 Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Alabama has to host No. 10 LSU and also visit South Carolina and Auburn, two of the most challenging venues in college football.
No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0)
6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
Series: UA leads, 59-40-7
Last: UT, 24-17 (2024 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 82 – 84
As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue:
1. No 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 18 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1)
11 a.m. CT • ABC
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)
Series: LSU leads, 25-7-1
Last: LSU, 24-17 (2024 at Baton Rouge)
SiriusXM: 108/191 – 84
2. No. 13 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 1-3)
12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Series: South Carolina leads, 1-0
Last: South Carolina, 35-9 (2024 at Norman)
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
SiriusXM: 94/190 - 99/204
3. No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-2)
2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: Arkansas leads, 42-36-3
Last: TAMU, 21-17 (2024 at Arlington)
SiriusXM: 108/191 - 132/192
4. No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 7 Georgia (5-1, 3-1)
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)
Series: UGA leads, 33-13-1
Last: UM, 28-10 (2024 at Oxford)
SiriusXM: 162/202 - 84
5. Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2 SEC) at Florida (2-4, 1-2 )
4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)
Series: UF leads, 35-19-2
Last: UF, 45-28 (2024 at Starkville)
SiriusXM: 374 - 94/190
6. Texas (4-2, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3)
7 p.m. ET • ESPN
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)
Series: TEX leads, 2-0
Last: TEX, 31-14 (2024 at Austin)
SiriusXM: 108/191 - 162/202
7. No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3)
6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)
Series: AU leads, 3-2
Last: MIZ, 21-17 (2024 at Columbia)
SiriusXM: 94/190 - 99/204
College Football TV Schedule: Week 8
Tuesday-Thursday games not included. All times CT
Friday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. | Louisville at Miami (FL) | ESPN or ESPN2
8 p.m. | Nebraska at Minnesota | FOX
9 p.m. | San Jose State at Utah State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | North Carolina at California | ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 18
12 p.m. | Princeton at Brown | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Furman at Wofford | N/A
12 p.m. | Butler at Dayton | N/A
12 p.m. | Merrimack at Harvard | N/A
12 p.m. | Robert Morris at Long Island University | N/A
12 p.m. | Stonehill at Yale | N/A
12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Duke | ESPN
12 p.m. | UConn at Boston College | ACCN
12 p.m. | Washington at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Bowling Green | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Arizona at Houston | FS1
12 p.m. | Baylor at TCU | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Army at Tulane | ESPNU
12 p.m. | LSU at Vanderbilt | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
12:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at South Carolina | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
1 p.m. | Hampton at Villanova | N/A
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Monmouth | N/A
1 p.m. | North Dakota State at Indiana State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Davidson at Drake | N/A
1 p.m. | Stetson at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bucknell at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Dartmouth at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Georgetown | N/A
1 p.m. | West Virginia at UCF | TNT/HBO Max
1:30 p.m. | UT Martin at Gardner-Webb | N/A
1:30 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Samford at VMI | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Pennsylvania at Columbia | N/A
2 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood | N/A
2 p.m. | South Dakota at Northern Iowa | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Carolina at The Citadel | N/A
2 p.m. | Marist at Morehead State | N/A
2 p.m. | Valparaiso at St. Thomas (MN) | N/A
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Richmond | N/A
2 p.m. | Kent State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Buffalo at UMass | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacred Heart at Montana | N/A
3 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | N/A
3 p.m. | Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | N/A
3 p.m. | Lincoln (CA) at Mississippi Valley State | N/A
3 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | Youngstown State at Illinois State | N/A
3 p.m. | Virginia Lynchburg at Texas Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Southern Illinois | N/A
3 p.m. | Troy at ULM | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Purdue at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | New Hampshire at Campbell | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at UAlbany | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Ole Miss at Georgia | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Arkansas | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Clemson | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Indiana | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Ohio State at Wisconsin | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Ball State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UNLV at Boise State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Air Force | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at App State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | ODU at James Madison | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at Marshall | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Western Illinois | N/A
4 p.m. | Alcorn State at Florida A&M | N/A
4 p.m. | UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar | N/A
4 p.m. | Memphis at UAB | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Texas Tech at Arizona State | FOX
4:15 p.m. | Mississippi State at Florida | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Weber State at Portland State | N/A
5 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | N/A
5 p.m. | Central Connecticut at Wagner | N/A
5 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana | ESPN+
5:30 p.m. | Howard at Tennessee State | N/A
5:30 p.m. | East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word | N/A
6 p.m. | Duquesne at Mercyhurst | N/A
6:30 p.m. | Washington State at Virginia | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Oregon at Rutgers | BTN
7 p.m. | Idaho at Eastern Washington | N/A
7 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | N/A
7 p.m. | West Georgia at Tarleton State | N/A
7 p.m. | Houston Christian at McNeese | N/A
7 p.m. | South Dakota State at Murray State | N/A
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin | N/A
7 p.m. | Penn State at Iowa | Peacock
7 p.m. | Maryland at UCLA | FS1
7 p.m. | Hawaii at Colorado State | Spectrum/MWN
7 p.m. | Georgia State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Missouri at Auburn | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7 p.m. | Texas at Kentucky | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | Tennessee at Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | USC at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Pitt at Syracuse | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at USF | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at North Texas | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
8 p.m. | Cincinnati at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Utah at BYU | FOX
8:30 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Southern Utah | N/A
9 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Sacramento State | N/A
9:45 p.m. | Nevada at New Mexico | FS1
10 p.m. | Lafayette at Oregon State | The CW Network
10:30 p.m. | Florida State at Stanford | ESPN