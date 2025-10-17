Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game: 2025 Third Saturday in October Edition

SEC Daily: Your complete TV guide to keeping up with the Southeastern Conference schedule during another crazy college football weekend

Christopher Walsh

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
When it comes to rivalry games, there aren't many bigger than the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee. Some fans consider it their team's biggest game, and the winning side traditionally lights up cigars in celebration even though it's technically considered an NCAA violation.

The rest of the Southeastern Conference likes the Third Saturday in October rivalry game as well for a very different reason: It means that one of those teams is certain to lose.

On paper, No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 7 Georgia is the best matchup this week as everyone starts to jockey into position for the postseason, including the 12-team College Football Playoff. There are only so many SEC teams that can make the tournament, and a head-to-head edge can be the difference.

There are two undefeated teams in the league and seven with one loss. With two defeats, the SEC Championship Game is out of reach and fans need to start scoreboard watching and looking for help for a shot at the playoff. We don't want to call Tennessee at Alabama an elimination game, especially since the Crimson Tide is facing its fourth-straight ranked opponent in as many weeks, but it's not far off.

Both Alabama and Tennessee will face No. 14 Oklahoma in the second half of the season, but the Volunteers' only other ranked opponent on the schedule is No. 17 Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Alabama has to host No. 10 LSU and also visit South Carolina and Auburn, two of the most challenging venues in college football.

No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1, 3-0)

6:30 p.m. CT • ABC
Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)   
Series: UA leads, 59-40-7
Last: UT, 24-17 (2024 at Knoxville)
SiriusXM: 82 – 84

As always, all other games are in order of when they start, and times are local to the venue:

1. No 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 18 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is sacked by LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones
Quarterback Diego Pavia is sacked by defensive end Sai'vion Jones as the Tigers LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11 a.m. CT • ABC           
Nashville, Tenn. • FirstBank Stadium (35,000)        
Series: LSU leads, 25-7-1
Last: LSU, 24-17 (2024 at Baton Rouge)                                                   
SiriusXM: 108/191 – 84

2. No. 13 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 1-3)

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbles as he is hit by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) fumbles as he is hit by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Oklahoma recovered the fumble. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Series: South Carolina leads, 1-0
Last: South Carolina,  35-9 (2024 at Norman)                                        
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)                
SiriusXM: 94/190 - 99/204     

3. No. 4 Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at Arkansas (2-4, 0-2)

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) is hit by Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf
Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs with the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back TJ Metcalf (18) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN                                                                   
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)   
Series: Arkansas leads, 42-36-3
Last: TAMU, 21-17 (2024 at Arlington)
SiriusXM: 108/191 - 132/192 

4. No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 7 Georgia (5-1, 3-1)

Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) makes a on- handed catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette
Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) makes a one-handed catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

3:30 p.m. ET • ABC                                                                      
Athens, Ga. • Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (93,033)      
Series: UGA leads, 33-13-1
Last: UM, 28-10 (2024 at Oxford)
SiriusXM: 162/202 - 84          

5. Mississippi State (4-2, 0-2 SEC) at Florida (2-4, 1-2 )

Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Corey Broomfield defends Florida Gators running back Jeffery Demps
October 16, 2010; Gainesville FL; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Corey Broomfield (25) defends Florida Gators running back Jeffery Demps (2) during the second half of their game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

4:15 p.m. ET • SEC Network
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)           
Series: UF leads, 35-19-2
Last: UF, 45-28 (2024 at Starkville)          
SiriusXM: 374 - 94/190

6. Texas (4-2, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3)

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins stops Kentucky Wildcats running back Jamarion Wilcox .
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) stops Kentucky Wildcats running back Jamarion Wilcox (10) for a loss in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

7 p.m. ET • ESPN 
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000)                       
Series: TEX leads, 2-0
Last: TEX, 31-14 (2024 at Austin)
SiriusXM: 108/191 - 162/202 

7. No. 16 Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3)

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. runs with the ball against Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford.
Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford (23) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network                                          
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043)           
Series: AU leads, 3-2
Last: MIZ, 21-17 (2024 at Columbia)                                                              
SiriusXM: 94/190 - 99/204

Tuesday-Thursday games not included. All times CT

Friday, Oct. 17
7 p.m. | Louisville at Miami (FL) | ESPN or ESPN2
8 p.m. | Nebraska at Minnesota | FOX
9 p.m. | San Jose State at Utah State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | North Carolina at California | ESPN


Saturday, Oct. 18
12 p.m. | Princeton at Brown | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Furman at Wofford | N/A
12 p.m. | Butler at Dayton | N/A
12 p.m. | Merrimack at Harvard | N/A
12 p.m. | Robert Morris at Long Island University | N/A
12 p.m. | Stonehill at Yale | N/A
12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Duke | ESPN
12 p.m. | UConn at Boston College | ACCN
12 p.m. | Washington at Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Bowling Green | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Arizona at Houston | FS1
12 p.m. | Baylor at TCU | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Army at Tulane | ESPNU
12 p.m. | LSU at Vanderbilt | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
12:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at South Carolina | ABC or SEC Network (Flex)
1 p.m. | Hampton at Villanova | N/A
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Monmouth | N/A
1 p.m. | North Dakota State at Indiana State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Davidson at Drake | N/A
1 p.m. | Stetson at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bucknell at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Dartmouth at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Georgetown | N/A
1 p.m. | West Virginia at UCF | TNT/HBO Max
1:30 p.m. | UT Martin at Gardner-Webb | N/A
1:30 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Samford at VMI | N/A
1:30 p.m. | Pennsylvania at Columbia | N/A
2 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood | N/A
2 p.m. | South Dakota at Northern Iowa | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Western Carolina at The Citadel | N/A
2 p.m. | Marist at Morehead State | N/A
2 p.m. | Valparaiso at St. Thomas (MN) | N/A
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Richmond | N/A
2 p.m. | Kent State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Buffalo at UMass | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacred Heart at Montana | N/A
3 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | N/A
3 p.m. | Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | N/A
3 p.m. | Lincoln (CA) at Mississippi Valley State | N/A
3 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | Youngstown State at Illinois State | N/A
3 p.m. | Virginia Lynchburg at Texas Southern | N/A
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Southern Illinois | N/A
3 p.m. | Troy at ULM | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Purdue at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | New Hampshire at Campbell | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at UAlbany | N/A
3:30 p.m. | Ole Miss at Georgia | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Arkansas | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Clemson | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Indiana | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Ohio State at Wisconsin | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Ball State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UNLV at Boise State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Air Force | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at App State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | ODU at James Madison | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at Marshall | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Western Illinois | N/A
4 p.m. | Alcorn State at Florida A&M | N/A
4 p.m. | UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar | N/A
4 p.m. | Memphis at UAB | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Texas Tech at Arizona State | FOX
4:15 p.m. | Mississippi State at Florida | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Weber State at Portland State | N/A
5 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | N/A
5 p.m. | Central Connecticut at Wagner | N/A
5 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana | ESPN+
5:30 p.m. | Howard at Tennessee State | N/A
5:30 p.m. | East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word | N/A
6 p.m. | Duquesne at Mercyhurst | N/A
6:30 p.m. | Washington State at Virginia | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Oregon at Rutgers | BTN
7 p.m. | Idaho at Eastern Washington | N/A
7 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | N/A
7 p.m. | West Georgia at Tarleton State | N/A
7 p.m. | Houston Christian at McNeese | N/A
7 p.m. | South Dakota State at Murray State | N/A
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin | N/A
7 p.m. | Penn State at Iowa | Peacock
7 p.m. | Maryland at UCLA | FS1
7 p.m. | Hawaii at Colorado State | Spectrum/MWN
7 p.m. | Georgia State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Missouri at Auburn | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7 p.m. | Texas at Kentucky | ESPN or SEC Network (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | Tennessee at Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | USC at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Pitt at Syracuse | ACCN
7:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at USF | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at North Texas | ESPNU or ESPN+ (Flex)
8 p.m. | Cincinnati at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Utah at BYU | FOX
8:30 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Southern Utah | N/A
9 p.m. | Northern Colorado at Sacramento State | N/A
9:45 p.m. | Nevada at New Mexico | FS1
10 p.m. | Lafayette at Oregon State | The CW Network
10:30 p.m. | Florida State at Stanford | ESPN

